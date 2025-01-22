Redefining Electric Mobility: AIMA Ebike Offer Unmatched Quality, Comfort, and Smart Features at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMA Ebike has raised the bar for electric mobility with the debut of its latest eBike lineup at CES 2025. Featuring groundbreaking performance and design innovations, AIMA Ebike eight new models—including the Key West, Big Sur U, Manhattan, Venice, Rocky, Big Sur Tank, ArmorTrike, and A7—are set to redefine urban and recreational riding.

AIMA Advanced Motor, Enhanced Performance for Every Rider

AIMA eBikes are engineered for both power and precision. The latest models are equipped with TEKTRO 203mm hydraulic disc brakes, providing exceptional stopping power and smooth braking across diverse conditions. The larger brake discs offer a superior contact surface, improving braking performance and reducing braking distances, making these bikes ideal for high-speed rides, steep descents, and heavy loads. The hydraulic system ensures a linear, responsive braking experience, requiring less hand effort for more comfortable long-distance rides. The increased disc size also improves heat dissipation, keeping braking consistent even during prolonged use and minimizing the risk of brake fade.

In addition, in AIMA CES the AIMA eBikes feature advanced motor technology and LG 21700 battery cells, delivering longer ranges, smoother acceleration, and enhanced performance on a variety of terrains. Whether it's the urban roads, rugged trails, or steep hills, the new lineup ensures a reliable, high-performance ride.

Smart Design for Comfort and Convenience

AIMA Ebike has combined transcendent design with maximum comfort in the new collection. The Key West and Manhattan models feature a swept-back handlebar that promotes a more relaxed, ergonomic riding posture, reducing wrist strain during long rides. This design provides a more comfortable ride, perfect for urban commuting or extended leisure rides.

Additionally, the AIMA Ebike low-step frame of these models allows for easy mounting and dismounting, making them accessible to riders of all heights and abilities. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or enjoying a weekend escape, the combination of comfort and convenience ensures a stress-free and stable ride for all in AIMA CES

Tech-Savvy Innovation

AIMA eBikes are equipped with smart app connectivity, giving riders the ability to track their performance, monitor battery life, and customize settings directly from their smartphones. The app integration enhances the rider's experience, offering real-time insights, route tracking, and personalized adjustments to suit individual riding preferences. This connectivity ensures that AIMA eBikes are not just powerful but also smart, taking electric mobility into the future.

A Comprehensive After-Sales Service

AIMA Ebike is committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience. The company's after-sales service program includes an easy-to-use app for troubleshooting, accessible service centers, and dedicated customer support. AIMA CES This ensures that AIMA riders get the most out of their eBikes, with long-term value and support throughout their journey.

Versatility to Suit Every Lifestyle

The new eBike lineup is as diverse as the riders it serves. Whether you're an urban commuter, a weekend adventurer, or someone with a keen eye for design, there's a model tailored to your needs. The Rocky offers rugged versatility for outdoor enthusiasts, while the Manhattan combines sleek urban style with efficient performance for city dwellers. For those seeking a touch of luxury, the Venice eBike offers a bold Italian-inspired design that makes a statement wherever you go.

About AIMA Ebike

AIMA is a leader in sustainable electric mobility, creating high-quality AIMA eBikes designed for riders who demand style, performance, and reliability. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AIMA is transforming how people move and experience their world.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews, please contact our press office: [email protected]

SOURCE AIMA Ebike