Redefining Healthcare at Home with Vision AI Care

Canada's Comprehensive Healthcare at Home partners with global leader Chooch to Revolutionize Health Outcomes and Support Aging in Place

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Healthcare at Home (CHAH) is proud to announce the launch of Vision AI Care, an innovative solution that is set to transform healthcare delivery in Canada. CHAH Technology, based in Ontario, has partnered with Chooch, a global leader in AI-powered computer vision, to deliver this ground-breaking advancement in home-based healthcare.

Vision AI Care leverages cutting-edge AI technology, integrating Chooch's industry-leading AI models with tailored use cases specific to the Canadian healthcare environment. This collaboration enables Vision AI Care to detect and predict healthcare risks through real-time camera monitoring, allowing seniors and individuals recovering from medical procedures to receive proactive care at home.

"Comprehensive Healthcare at home combined with Vision AI Care represents a paradigm shift in home healthcare," said Robert Stanley, CEO of CHAH. "By utilizing the power of AI to predict, detect, and alert healthcare professionals to potential risks, we can significantly enhance patient outcomes. This reduces the frequency of emergency room visits and hospitalizations, freeing up much-needed long-term care capacity. Most importantly, it allows us to provide care where 96% of Canadians prefer to receive it – in the comfort and safety of their own homes."

The integration of AI-driven predictive insights with personalized care ensures that patients can safely remain at home without compromising the quality of care they receive. This technology supports existing homecare programs and paves the way for pilot programs testing hospital and long-term care ward functionalities in home environments, creating increased capacity throughout Canada's healthcare ecosystem.

"Vision AI is rapidly becoming an indispensable tool in healthcare," said Anubhav Saxena, CEO of Chooch. "Globally, we've witnessed how real-time AI insights have improved patient care and operational efficiency. We are thrilled to collaborate with CHAH Technologies to drive the expansion of this transformative technology in Canada."

Vision AI Care allows healthcare professionals to detect early warning signs of falls, injuries, or health complications, providing real-time monitoring and analysis to support patient safety. This pioneering technology is poised to reduce hospital admissions and empower more Canadians to age comfortably at home, addressing the challenges of an overburdened healthcare system and widespread staffing shortages.

About CHOOCH: Recognized by industry analysts as a leader in AI-powered computer vision, Chooch delivers Vision AI solutions for enabling cameras to see, detect, predict and alert. Chooch Vision AI enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, and optimizes resources through precision detection, workflow automation, and generative AI, automating visual review tasks and providing real-time alerts. https://www.chooch.com

About CHAH Technologies

Comprehensive Healthcare at Home (CHAH) is redefining the healthcare experience with homecare as the cornerstone of its model. CHAH integrates personal care, nursing professionals, and innovative technology into the broader healthcare ecosystem to deliver comprehensive, high-quality care in the home. Learn more at www.chah.ai.

SOURCE Chooch