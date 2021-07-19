Redefining hearing aids: Orka receives Red Dot recognition

Orka One is an FDA-registered Class II 510K exempt medical device and the world's first hearing aid to create a hearing solution that's highly effective and stylish. What it brings together are the ease and function of wireless earbuds with cutting-edge technologies:

Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 , compatible on multiple Bluetooth devices, enables hands-free calls and improves Orka One's connection stability and sound quality;

Powered by proprietary AI DeNoise technology, Orka One achieves automatic noise reduction and speech enhancement, self-adaptive to changes in surroundings;

Small in size with a sleek outer finishing, the compact and modern design marks Orka One's detailed attention to making smooth user experience.

"Orka One bridges the gap between headphones and hearing aids in terms of both technology and design. It offers the user considerable freedom along with modern aesthetics," commented the Red Dot Jury.

On that note, Ben Sun—CEO of Orka—reflects, "We are honored to receive the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 as we continue to bring together design and technologies for seeking better solutions and confronting the hearing loss challenge."

About ORKA

Founded in 2018, Orka is determined to eliminate the barriers that prevent people with hearing loss from using hearing aids. Orka's first affordable next-generation hearing aid Orka One marks a significant milestone towards that goal. Combined with a complete over-the-air care service, Orka ensures that customers have a high-quality purchasing and hearing experience throughout their journey with the brand.

To learn more about Orka, please visit at: http://www.hiorka.com.

About the Red Dot Award: Product Design

The Red Dot Award: Product Design, a German international design prize whose origins date back to 1955, appraises the best products created every year. According to the motto, "In search of good design and innovation", the jury evaluates numerous entries and only awards a Red Dot to products that win them over with their high design quality.

