Redefining Maritime Fuels from the Ground Up: Phi Earth and ABS Sign MOU

Collaboration unveiled at Singapore Maritime Week focuses on building traceable, scalable regenerative biomass systems to support the next generation of maritime fuels

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phi Earth Technologies and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Singapore Maritime Week, establishing a technical collaboration to support the development of regenerative biomass systems as a credible foundation for next-generation maritime fuels.

Phi Earth Technologies and ABS sign MOU at Singapore Maritime Week. The agreement marks a step toward advancing traceable, regenerative biomass systems for maritime fuel applications.

Phi Earth Technologies, a bio-digital technology company focused on regenerative biomass systems, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading global classification society and technical advisor to the maritime industry. The signing ceremony took place at ABS's booth at the Singapore Maritime Week on April 22nd 2026, underscoring the growing industry focus on scalable, low-carbon fuel pathways and the systems required to support them.

As the maritime sector works toward decarbonization targets, attention is increasingly turning upstream toward how fuel inputs are produced, measured, and verified. The collaboration between Phi Earth and ABS is centered on strengthening this foundation, with a focus on ensuring that emerging biomass-based fuel pathways are supported by transparent and auditable systems.

Through this collaboration, ABS will provide technical guidance to help shape frameworks for biomass provenance, traceability, and lifecycle assessment. The work will connect upstream production with downstream fuel and industrial applications, enabling clearer evaluation of carbon intensity and environmental performance across the value chain.

Phi Earth contributes its regenerative biomass platform, which integrates agroforestry systems with digital monitoring and verification tools to produce scalable feedstocks for energy and industrial use. The partnership aims to bridge a longstanding gap between land-based biomass production and the technical requirements of maritime fuels.

"The marine biofuel industry doesn't have a demand problem; it has a supply chain problem. Shipowners and fuel buyers are ready to move, but the feedstock infrastructure they need to move with confidence simply isn't there yet: no batch-level traceability, no unbroken chain of custody, no carbon intensity number that holds up under audit. That's the gap Phi Earth was built to close," said Sean Holt, Phi Earth's President of International. "This MOU with ABS is about building the assurance architecture that makes upstream biomass a legitimate, bankable input to the maritime fuel supply chain – traceable from the ground up, audit-ready at every node, and structured for the kind of scale the IMO timeline demands. We believe the future of marine biofuels is won or lost upstream, and this is where we're building."

In addition to marine fuel applications, the collaboration will explore broader opportunities across industrial and circular carbon pathways, reflecting increasing demand for solutions that deliver both emissions reduction and long-term carbon value.

The agreement highlights the growing role of regenerative biomass as a viable component of the maritime energy transition, and reinforces the importance of cross-sector collaboration in building the systems, standards, and confidence required to bring new fuel pathways to scale.

About Phi Earth Technologies

Phi Earth is a bio-digital technology company developing regenerative agroforestry and energy systems to enable scalable, sustainable pathways.

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SOURCE Phi Earth Technologies Pte Ltd