Redefining MRO Operations: Collins Aerospace advances Singapore Innovation Hub

The Innovation Hub is expected to add more than 40 new jobs from disciplines including robotics and automation engineering, software development, and data science. Collins Aerospace has committed to delivering more than 40 proof of concepts over the next five years that are expected to evolve to new product and enhanced service offerings for its MRO customers.

The Innovation Hub will leverage automation, sensing, and machine learning technology to address customer pain points such as inventory management and part availability. Additionally, the Innovation Hub will advance additive manufacturing capabilities and techniques and become one of three centers of excellence for additive technologies for Collins Aerospace. These new digital, additive, and automated capabilities will also enable original equipment production to help serve customer needs.

"Leveraging the technology and insights of these proof of concepts will undoubtedly advance our MRO operations," said Gail Baker, president, Aftermarket Services for Collins Aerospace. "We are looking forward to celebrating the successful implementation of industry-leading solutions that the talented Singapore-based team will produce from the Innovation Hub."

"The Innovation Hub will play a critical role in helping Collins Aerospace evolve our MRO shops by combining data science with state-of-the-art robotic and automation technology, to enhance customer connectivity," says Bob Butz, general manager and vice president, Global Repair Services, Collins Aerospace. "This is a significant step toward creating a more seamless travel experience for the flying public."

The Singapore facility is one of Collins Aerospace's 15 Centers of Excellence and has delivered approximately 200,000 products to 280 customers since opening in 2005. The site serves as the center for Asia-Pacific MRO operations with other sites located in China, Australia, and Malaysia for a total of 1 million square feet of MRO shop floor space in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Collins Aerospace Systems

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together Collins and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com .

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

