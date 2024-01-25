Redefining Nonprofit and Professional Associations With AI: Info-Tech Research Group Launches Generative AI Use Case Library for Industry's IT Leaders

Info-Tech Research Group

25 Jan, 2024

As nonprofits and professional associations consider how best to implement generative AI technology into their operations, Info-Tech has published new research and selected use cases on the emerging technology to highlight how industry IT leaders can leverage AI to unlock new opportunities and efficiencies.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - While most industries are quickly adopting and investing in AI, nonprofit and professional associations have been more cautious. The reluctance is primarily due to concerns around the limitations and risks associated with Gen AI technologies often highlighted in the media. This hesitation is further compounded by a lack of organizational insight amongst IT leaders to formulate a business-aligned Gen AI strategy and governance model. To address this situation and assist IT teams in the nonprofit industry in preparing their organizations for AI, Info-Tech Research Group has unveiled its latest blueprint, Generative AI Use Case Library for the Nonprofit & Professional Associations Industry.

The research from the firm includes practical, value-driven use cases for generative AI, aiming to accelerate a transformative shift within nonprofit and professional associations. According to Info-Tech's Future of IT survey, approximately one in five IT leaders have already incorporated AI into their business strategy. This statistic underscores the imperative for IT leaders in the nonprofit industry to initiate the integration of AI into their operations.

"Gen AI holds transformative potential for nonprofits and professional associations, yet its adoption has been sluggish due to industry caution," says Neil de Ridder, Managing Partner, Executive Services at Info-Tech Research Group. "Info-Tech's use case libraries empower organizations in the nonprofits to strategically embrace Gen AI, aligning technology with mission-critical initiatives, and delivering impactful outcomes for their communities."

Info-Tech explains in the new resource that the industry is grappling with the advent of Gen AI. One reason is a prevailing uncertainty about where to begin, reflecting a lack of comprehension of its potential applications and how they can be aligned with strategic objectives. Concerns about AI risks are also escalating, particularly around risks that could impact constituent privacy, organizational reputation, and data security. This situation highlights the industry's urgent need to carefully steer through these unknown territories.

"Nonprofits and professional associations face challenges in navigating the Gen AI landscape," explains de Ridder. "Info-Tech's approach is about more than just technology; it's about responsible and purpose-driven implementation. Our Gen AI use case library for nonprofits and professional associations provides the compass these organizations need to confidently leverage AI, ensuring they stay focused on their goals while embracing innovation."

Info-Tech advises IT leaders within nonprofit and professional associations to expedite the development of a Gen AI roadmap, emphasizing the importance of doing so rapidly and responsibly. This strategic approach offers numerous advantages, including:

  • Authentic constituent chatbot: IT can deploy constituent service chatbots with human-like responses for complex inquiries.
  • Fundraising/membership intelligence: Organizations are in the position to leverage Gen AI to nurture donors and members and increase the likelihood of donations or memberships.
  • Grant-writing transformation: AI can help produce grant applications to offer time-saving benefits.

In the new blueprint, the firm explains that Gen AI can seamlessly incorporate into nonprofit & professional associations when approached with careful planning and responsibility. By strategically implementing Gen AI, the industry can harness its potential to drive its mission forward effectively.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Neil de Ridder, an expert in professional services, or to access to the complete Generative AI Use Case Library for the Nonprofit & Professional Associations Industry blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For more than 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

