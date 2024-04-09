Redefining Risk Analysis: Moody's CRE Joins Forces with LandGate

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate, the premier platform for merging energy and property, announced today a strategic collaboration with Moody's CRE, the leading authority in commercial real estate data, analytics and insights. This collaboration is set to transform the renewable energy sector's approach to risk assessment, lending, and investing. By layering new, differentiated land resources and energy data with conventional assessment metrics for commercial real estate (CRE), they aim to expand the market's ability to derive additional value from commercial assets.

The relationship seeks to equip investors, developers, lenders, and real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools to identify opportunities and monitor risks in the rapidly growing renewable energy market. LandGate is acclaimed for its comprehensive data solutions that span across various aspects of commercial real estate and energy, including solar, energy storage, wind, carbon, minerals, and water. Through its platform, LandGate is a robust resource for stakeholders to find and assess commercial real estate and energy opportunities.

"Energy is part of real estate, and LandGate is the only link. Renowned for its expertise in risk assessment, data analytics and insights, Moody's is a hallmark for forward-looking investment strategies. By pairing our comprehensive data with Moody's CRE analytical expertise, we have the opportunity to unlock $3.5 trillion of Congressional incentives for renewable energy projects within the commercial real estate industry," said Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate.

Reiterating the significance of this alliance, Moody's highlighted the growing complexity of the investment landscape, particularly in renewable energy. "In an era defined by rapid technological progression and an accelerated energy transition, having access to refined, comprehensible data is more crucial than ever for making informed CRE investment decisions," said Kevin Willhoit, Moody's Senior Director of Strategic Programs and Operations. "Our collaboration with LandGate paves the way for a more nuanced approach to CRE lending, ensuring that financial institutions are well-equipped to support the growth and sustainability of the renewable energy sector. We're excited about the significant leap we're making towards optimizing CRE investment strategies and risk management in the renewable energy sector alongside LandGate."

"Our alliance is not only increasing access to incredibly powerful data, but also bolstering the only marketplace for commercial real estate energy deals. LandGate's property analytics are essential to CRE and energy development projects moving forward, and will radically reduce due diligence timelines across every sector of real estate," said Craig Kaiser, President of LandGate.

This shared vision between Moody's CRE and LandGate underscores a commitment to innovation, providing investors and professionals in the commercial real estate and energy sectors with tools to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex market.

About LandGate:

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions and an online marketplace for US commercial real estate and energy: solar, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, minerals, and water. The company helps investors, developers, real estate professionals, and property owners connect on the world's largest marketplace for CRE and energy related transactions.

