Redefining Safety Standards: EQUASHIELD® Launches Game-Changing Safety Platform at ASHP 2025 in Las Vegas

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUASHIELD®, a global leader in Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) and pharmacy automation, will highlight its fully integrated hazardous drug safety and automated compounding platform at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition in Las Vegas, December 8–10, 2025 (Booth #2017).

Introducing the EQUASHIELD® Safety Platform: A game-changing solution integrating industry-leading CSTD technology with automated compounding and IV Workflow software to enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity in healthcare.

The company will introduce the EQUASHIELD® Safety Platform. The Platform integrates their industry-leading CSTD with the Mundus HD automated compounding system and IV Workflow software, a combined solution designed to reduce risk, improve productivity, and improve safety for healthcare professionals and patients.

Safer Together: The EQUASHIELD® CSTD + Mundus HD + IV Workflow

EQUASHIELD®'s CSTD, Mundus HD and IV Workflow are built on a shared mission: to protect pharmacy and clinical staff from hazardous drug exposure while ensuring the highest level of accuracy and workflow efficiency. Together, they create a closed, automated, and verifiable system that safeguards every stage of the compounding and administration process, from preparation to patient delivery. The EQUASHIELD® Safety Platform enhances the safety and efficiency of hazardous drug compounding by integrating the Mundus HD system with IV Workflow software and CSTD technology. This comprehensive solution combines EQUASHIELD®'s trusted CSTD with automated compounding to utilize advanced image processing for built-in verification and bidirectional Electronic Medical Record (EMR) connectivity. It standardizes the entire compounding workflow, from electronic order receipt to pharmacist verification and final dose dispensing approval.

Every dose undergoes 100% automated safety checks, ensuring compounding accuracy and significantly reducing potential manual errors, such as incorrect drug selection, volume calculation errors, incorrect volume measurements, and incorrect diluent choices.

The EQUASHIELD Safety Platform is designed for easy implementation, seamlessly integrating with existing biological safety cabinets without requiring substantial capital investment, making advanced automation more accessible to hospital pharmacies.

The EQUASHIELD® CSTD provides a proven leak-proof, vapor-containment barrier that prevents contamination and exposure, featuring a pre-bonded Syringe Unit proven to minimize accidental disconnections and an encapsulated plunger rod to trap vapors and aerosols. Integrated with Mundus HD's automation and intelligent IV workflow software, the system standardizes all compounding workflows, performs automated accuracy checks, and ensures consistent, error-free operations across pharmacy teams, enhancing safety, efficiency, and confidence in every dose.

EQUASHIELD® has been the most widely used CSTD by healthcare providers for seven consecutive years. It is trusted for its user-friendliness, outstanding service and support, and fully automated manufacturing process. EQUASHIELD® guarantees consistent quality, reliable supply, and exceptional protection for healthcare professionals around the world.

Redefining Safety and Efficiency

"EQUASHIELD® Safety Platform works in perfect synergy to create a safer, standardized, and more reliable workflow for hazardous drug handling," said Matt Stuckert, President and General Manager at EQUASHIELD®. "By uniting closed-system safety with automation, we're helping healthcare institutions protect staff, prevent errors, and enhance patient outcomes."

Visit EQUASHIELD® at Booth #2017, ASHP 2025

Attendees are invited to visit EQUASHIELD® Booth #2017 at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting to see live demonstrations of the EQUASHIELD® Safety Platform in action and learn how their integrated design is shaping the future of safe and efficient compounding.

About EQUASHIELD®

Established in 2009, EQUASHIELD® Compounding Technologies is a global leader in manual and automated compounding and administration solutions that protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD®'s CSTD and Mundus HD automation platform redefine safety, standardization, and simplicity in hospital pharmacy workflows.

For more information, visit www.EQUASHIELD.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Equashield LLC