Redefining Success for the Overworked Generation: Sheekha Singh Announces Second Book -- Unburnable Ambition: How Overachievers Win Without Burning Out

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Award-winning author, podcast host, and tech leader Sheekha Singh is set to release her second book, Unburnable Ambition: How Overachievers Win Without Burning Out, on January 5, 2026. This transformative new work challenges the glorification of overachievement and offers a roadmap for ambitious professionals to lead, build, and create without losing themselves in the process.

In an era where hustle is mistaken for purpose, bestselling author Sheekha, who is often compared to "a brown Mel Robbins meets Jay Shetty," reframes ambition as something to be protected, not punished. Drawing from her own experience, her Rise & Tell podcast interviews, and extensive research, Unburnable Ambition dismantles the myths that link success to exhaustion and self-sacrifice.

"In Unburnable Ambition, Sheekha Singh reminds us that we don't have to torch ourselves to shine. With humor and humanity, she flips the myth of burnout on its head, proving that true success doesn't come from running hotter, but from burning steadier. It's psychological oxygen for anyone tired of the hustle inferno. This isn't self-help—it's self-combustion for the soul."

- Jodi Wellman, MAPP, author of You Only Die Once: How to Make It to the End with No Regrets

Through science-backed strategies, and insights, Singh guides readers to redefine what winning truly means. The book provides a fresh lens on burnout especially among immigrants, high achievers, and creative professionals, showing that sustainable success is possible when you stop chasing validation and start designing systems that work for you.

Readers will learn how to:

Set goals that inspire without overwhelming.

Build boundaries that protect creativity and focus.

Recognize early burnout signals and pivot before collapse.

Reconnect ambition with joy, rest, and authenticity.

About the Author

Sheekha Singh is an award-winning author, podcast host, and tech leader with over a decade of experience guiding high-performing teams in the software industry. Her debut book, The IT Girl: 3 Steps to Find Career Options for Young Women in Tech, won the Dan Poynter Global Ebook Award (Gold, 2021) in Technology/Engineering Non-Fiction and continues to be featured in university libraries worldwide. Singh is now helping professionals balance success and self-preservation through her writing, leadership, and her acclaimed podcast Rise & Tell with Sheekha.

