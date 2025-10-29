Redefining the future of transplant medicine at VCU Health

How nationally ranked Hume-Lee Transplant Center is giving more patients a second chance through innovation.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation isn't a buzzword at VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center — it's the lifeblood of this nationally ranked program – one that gives more patients a second chance at life.

"Our goal is not to follow what's next, but to create it," said David Bruno, M.D., FACS, director of Hume-Lee. "The future of medicine is not about one specialty or one surgeon," he said. "It's about building a multidisciplinary team focused on curing diseases."

David Bruno, M.D., FACS, is the director of VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center. (Allen Jones, VCU Enterprise Marketing and Communications)

Already known as one of the nation's top 10 liver transplant programs, Hume-Lee Transplant Center captured global attention after performing the world's first living-donor liver retrieval and the first fully robotic living-donor liver transplant in the United States — groundbreaking procedures that redefine what's possible for transplant patients and donors.

Leading Where Others Stop

Under the leadership of Bruno and CEO of VCU Health System, Marlon Levy, M.D., MBA, Hume-Lee has become a destination for patients once told "no" elsewhere. From robotic-assisted surgery and living-donor programs to transplanting organs once considered unusable, Hume-Lee's clinicians are rewriting what it means to save a life.

"We aren't afraid to be the first or push the envelope, especially when it means better outcomes for our patients," said Levy, who launched the center's transformative programs before becoming CEO.

Innovation Saving Lives — and Expanding Access

A National Model for Multidisciplinary Medicine

With over 550 organ transplantations expected in 2025, Hume-Lee's growth reflects its purpose: to give every patient — even high-risk, complex cases — a second chance.

"This isn't just a place," said Bruno. "Hume-Lee is all of us, working together to give patients another chance at life."

