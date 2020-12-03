Redefining the Minimal EDC Pen, TIPEN 2.0 From YSMART Launches on Kickstarter

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TIPEN 2.0 launches on crowdfunding site Kickstarter. Starting from £22 for the super early bird. It isn't just an ultra-portable writing instrument, but also a super tough EDC tool. Made to be virtually indestructible with a Grade 5 titanium body, and an amazingly strong Silicon Nitride Ceramic (Si3N4) tip.

TIPEN 2.0: Redefining the Minimal EDC Pen

An ultra-portable writing instrument that's also a super tough tool.

TIPEN 2.0 was created as a practically-indestructible everyday writing tool that you can take with you anywhere. No more sharing pens. No more wondering who's touched it before. Its tiny size and sleek shape let you throw it on your keychain, attach it to your backpack, or throw it in your wallet, and go about your day.

"The way the world is going, we wanted to create an everyday writing tool that meant you could keep your distance from people, but still go about your daily routine," said Frank, YSMART.

"Our goal was to create a pen that you can write with, in almost any situation, that's rugged enough to withstand use in any environment."

The tiny 6cm body weighs just 4.3 grams, so you'll never even know it's there.

But don't let the size fool you. This tiny tool is tough as nails and made to be used in the harshest of environments.

Made from titanium and silicon carbide, it's waterproof, fireproof, crushproof, and smashproof, and the titanium body gives it an anti-corrosion finish to keep it intact for longer.

Silicon Nitride Ceramic (Si3N4) tip is amazingly strong, measuring an insane 9.5 on the Mohs hardness scale. To put that in perspective, diamonds come in at 10. It can be used to cut open packages, pry off lids, and even doubles as an impact tool in emergencies.

But the body is where TIPEN 2.0 really comes into its own. Laser-engraved in three unique designs, you get a tiny writing tool that not only looks great but features improved grip under your fingers.

It's a piece of striking, functional art, essentially.

And with the way the world has gone this year, a piece of practically-indestructible, functional art, that lets you write anywhere, on almost anything, is something we could all do with.

YSMART was established by a small London team who are passionate about bringing cool, sleek technology ideas to life, as well as striving to inspire others and foster an exploratory mindset.

They have successfully launched their previous EDC products over Kickstarter. Their previous EDC writing tool, TIPEN (the original), received £75,362 in funding, with 1,978 backers pledging to the campaign.

With TIPEN 2.0, their goal was to take an amazing product, and create a stronger, more striking design, while still staying true to the rugged roots of the original.

Kickstarter Campaign for more product details click here.

Media Kit for more images and video click here.

Media Contact:

Kaid Kayi

[email protected]

Related Images

tipen-2-0-redefining-the-minimal.jpg

TIPEN 2.0: Redefining the Minimal EDC Pen

An ultra-portable writing instrument that's also a super tough tool.

Related Links

TIPEN 2.0 KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN

SOURCE YSMART London