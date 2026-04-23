Redefining the Next Generation Pickup Box

What are the advantages of a CSP composite pickup box?

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Of the 16.3 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2025, 3 million were pickup trucks. As this segment continues to grow in popularity among American consumers, pickups are evolving beyond their traditional role as work site vehicles. New market data points to a clear shift in how consumers use—and expect more from—the pickup box.

Composite pickup boxes are lighter and more durable than metal boxes, and allow manufacturers to design functionality directly into the structure.

According to Fortune Business Insights, American consumers spent more than $2 billion on aftermarket truck bed liners in 2025.

When it comes to hauling goods, a 2025 Autoblog study reports that 70% of truck owners are using their trucks for paid side gigs, hauling everything from furniture to junk to yard debris.

Together, these trends make one thing clear: the pickup box has evolved from a simple cargo area into a multi-functional, high-demand space that must perform.

"What we're seeing is a shift from a one-size-fits-all cargo box to a highly utilized, multi-purpose space that needs to perform – from work to recreation to everyday use," said Doug Sadrack, chief commercial officer for CSP.

A Material-Driven Opportunity for OEMs

These converging trends are prompting OEMs to rethink how pickup boxes are designed, engineered, and manufactured.

Advanced composite materials offer a fundamentally different approach — enabling pickup boxes that are lighter and more durable, while allowing manufacturers to design functionality directly into the structure.

Unlike traditional materials, advanced composites enable:

Integrated durability, eliminating the need for aftermarket bedliners, and the added cost (between $400 - $900) for consumers

Weight reduction, supporting improved fuel efficiency and extended EV range

Molded-in functionality, including storage features, tie-down systems, and mounting points , creating a more usable, functional cargo area

creating a more usable, functional cargo area Design flexibility, allowing for optimized geometries tailored to real-world use cases, resulting in reduced manufacturing complexity for OEMs and a more innovative solution for the customer

This shift allows OEMs to move beyond incremental improvements and toward a more holistic rethinking of the pickup box as a system.

"The next competitive advantage in pickups won't simply be bed size—it will be how effectively that space works for the customer," added Steve Harmon, executive director, Product Engineering. "Materials innovation is a key enabler of that transformation."

Engineering the Future of Pickup Box Design

As a vertically integrated Tier one supplier, from material formulation and compounding through component manufacturing and finishing, CSP partners with OEMs to develop composite pickup box solutions that align with evolving customer expectations and platform requirements.

CSP offers proprietary material formulations that can:

Reduce mass by as much as 50% over a steel box (depending on structural requirements)

(depending on structural requirements) Provide UV resistance, eliminating the need for paint or additional coatings

Resist scratching, denting, and corroding

Be molded in a single piece, reducing tooling costs and manufacturing complexity

"Designing a pickup box using composites from CSP isn't just a material swap, it's an opportunity to design something more durable, functional, and exciting for the consumer," said Sadrack.

With more than 30 years of experience in engineering composite pickup boxes, our design and engineering teams partner closely with OEMs to solve complex challenges associated with next-generation pickup box development. By leveraging advanced composite materials, we enable lightweighting without compromising durability, impact resistance, or performance in demanding real-world conditions.

From initial concept through production launch, our multidisciplinary teams provide comprehensive support—including design optimization, material selection, structural analysis, and manufacturing feasibility. This collaborative approach allows OEMs to confidently transition from traditional steel or aluminum assemblies to high-performance composite solutions while meeting stringent targets for cost, weight, safety, and sustainability.

By combining deep materials expertise with scalable manufacturing capabilities, CSP helps OEM partners accelerate development timelines, reduce system complexity, and bring innovative pickup box solutions to market faster.

About CSP

CSP is the industry leader in the formulation, compounding, and molding of lightweight, advanced composite components for the transportation industries. We bring together materials, engineering and manufacturing expertise to create mobility solutions that are lighter, stronger and more eco-friendly. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., CSP has 13+ facilities in the United States and Mexico and employs more than 4,000 people. For more information, visit thecsp.com.

Q&A Supporting Composite Usage for Pickup Boxes

Q. Is a bedliner needed if the pickup box is made from composites?

A. No, adding a bedliner adds cost and weight.

Q. What makes composites better than metals for pickup boxes?

A. Composites can be as much as 50% lighter than a steel box, depending on the design. In addition, composite boxes offer:

Equal or better strength

Built-in durability (no need for a bedliner)

Scratch, dent, and corrosion resistance

Design freedom, including molded-in features

Q. How does CSP support OEM development when it comes to pickup box programs?

A. CSP partners with OEMs from early concept through production, combining in-house material development, engineering support, and manufacturing expertise. This integrated approach reduces risk, shortens development timelines, and ensures optimized composite solutions.

SOURCE CSP