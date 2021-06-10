Redefining the Post-Op Experience: How Renova Medical Wear is Bridging the Gap Between Fashion and Medicine

Founded in 2016, Renova Medical Wear exists to enable and empower those recovering from surgery or managing ailments to not only feel their best but look their best and regain their confidence after major surgery. The first brand of its kind, Renova Medical Wear is masterfully cultivating a new niche of inclusive medical wear that fuses style and functionality.

Recovering from major surgery, or managing a chronic illness can be painful and tedious enough, Renova Medical Wear desires to meet patients where they're at, providing a tangible solution to make their lives easier. On brand with current market trends in streetwear, Renova Medical Wear offers a wide array of items in their post-op clothing line, including:

Shoulder surgery shirt

Mastectomy recovery shirt

Post-mastectomy pillow

Post-surgery pants

Post-surgery tearaway shorts and pants

Post-surgery tearaway underwear, and so much more

Sleek, discreet, and cutting edge, the easy snap openings provide a seamless transition to clean and nurse wounds throughout the entire recovery process, without compromising fashion and confidence. Renova Medical Wear is rooted in the belief that empathy and inclusivity are the gateways to manifesting improved physical, emotional, and mental health. By creating medical wear that fills an ever-present void in an underrepresented community, Renova aims to cultivate a more kind, confident, and empowered society.

"When I started the company, it was imperative for us to develop an apparel solution for those suffering from burdensome immobilization who have been marginalized from 'traditional' apparel. At the core of our mission, we aim to help post-surgery patients feel as normal as possible during a very difficult time in their life to support their mental health during recovery. We truly do believe that when patients feel good about the way they look, this can go a long way in helping them to heal." –Christian Bok, Founder of Renova Medical Wear

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to making life easier and better for post-surgical patients; Renova Medical Wear's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Renova Medical Wear, please visit: https://renovamedicalwear.com/

About Renova Medical Wear

Renova Medical Wear is a post-surgery apparel line dedicated to providing comfortable, convenient, and fashionable clothing for post-surgery patients. Founded in 2016, Renova Medical ear seeks to bridge the gap between the medical and fashion communities, to represent a demographic who has never been allowed to wear traditional, stylish clothing while recovering from surgery. Featuring both men's and women's apparel, the Renova team is dedicated to making life easier, comfortable, and more enjoyable for the post-op demographic, supporting patients from the inside out.

Press Contact:

Christian Bok

8008137671

https://renovamedicalwear.com/

SOURCE Renova Medical Wear

Related Links

http://www.renovamedicalwear.com

