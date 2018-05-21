Redefining The Power Suit: Icon Brooke Shields Stars In Captivating New Swimsuits For All Campaign Alongside Ashley Graham, Angela Simmons and more

NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading swimwear brand Swimsuits For All, a FULLBEAUTY brand, releases a show stopping campaign entitled 'Power Suit' featuring women from all walks of life. Each has her own story and claim to fame including 52-year-old actress and model Brooke Shields, 30-year old supermodel Ashley Graham, 30-year-old mom and reality star Angela Simmons, 67-year-old professional swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and 37-year-old Nurse Practitioner Katie Duke. Reclaiming the term and flipping it from its traditional meaning of a uniform associated with work attire, this squad stands proud in their swimsuits. In aiming to empower all women to take off their everyday clothing and stand proud in a swimsuit – the new 'power suit' – the campaign seeks to inspire all women to feel just as confident as they would in their professional wardrobe. Women typically feel insecure or oversexualized in a swimsuit and this campaign showcases how women of all ages, races, and sizes can feel just as powerful in their swimsuit as they do in their professional attire.
The imagery from this iconic campaign portrays the women donning bold styles from Swimsuits For All's summer collection. Each brings a different point-of-view and prowess that stem from different backgrounds and experiences. Coming together to inspire each other and their fans by celebrating their strength in all aspects of their lives, each exemplifies an infectious confidence regardless of age, size or circumstance.
"Working on this campaign with Swimsuits For All was inspiring to me because each one of these women is remarkable," says Brooke. "Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks. Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood. And now, after 50 years in the spotlight, I can confidently say that my 'Power Suit' is being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it. I loved being able to share that with these women who have also come to that realization."
Each of the swimsuits worn in the campaign is available starting in sizes 4 to 24 and available to purchase online now at www.swimsuitsforall.com.
About Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4-34 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to every body, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.
About FULLBEAUTY Brands
FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12 +.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redefining-the-power-suit-icon-brooke-shields-stars-in-captivating-new-swimsuits-for-all-campaign-alongside-ashley-graham-angela-simmons-and-more-300651364.html
SOURCE Swimsuits For All
Share this article