Redefining the Standard of Care: Introducing the Aulisa® Monitor Camera for Advanced Patient Monitoring

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulisa® Medical USA, Inc., a leader in FDA-cleared, wearable, wireless continuous vital sign monitoring technology, proudly announces the launch of the Aulisa® Monitor Camera, an innovative solution designed to revolutionize patient care in both hospital and home settings. Seamlessly integrating with the Aulisa® Vital Signs Monitoring System, this advanced camera offers caregivers and healthcare professionals enhanced monitoring capabilities and peace of mind.

Redefining the Standard of Care

Hospitals constantly balance delivering exceptional patient care with managing operational costs. The Aulisa® Monitor Camera redefines patient monitoring by providing advanced, centralized solutions that enhance clinical and operational excellence. Designed to optimize patient care, the Aulisa® Monitor Camera integrates with the Centralized Multiple Patient Monitoring (CMPM) System, enabling simultaneous, wireless monitoring of oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate, and body temperature across multiple patients from a centralized nursing station. With a simple app, the Aulisa® Monitor Camera can be integrated into a CMPM. In addition to monitoring a patient's vital signs, caregivers and family members (such as parents of an infant) can also view the patient's image and hear their voice. This feature is especially important in specific situations, such as for parents of an infant in the NICU.

This transformative approach eliminates cumbersome wires, streamlines operations, and ensures timely interventions, ultimately improving patient outcomes, enhancing safety standards, and optimizing workflow efficiency while driving significant cost savings and financial performance for healthcare facilities. With a steadfast commitment to compassionate, data-driven care and innovative solutions, Aulisa® Medical is advancing patient health and redefining healthcare excellence, one patient at a time.

Advanced Features for Comprehensive Care

The Aulisa® Monitor Camera offers crystal-clear 2K resolution with night vision, ensuring high-quality visuals day and night. Its two-way audio and human tracking features enable real-time communication and automated movement monitoring, while effortless Wi-Fi integration allows for quick and simple setup via mobile or web devices. With dual functionality as a standalone home surveillance camera, the Aulisa® Monitor Camera delivers unmatched flexibility for various care scenarios.

Engineered for Hospital Excellence

Designed with hospitals and patients in mind, the Aulisa® Monitor Camera addresses the unique demands of modern healthcare settings. From NICUs to patient rooms, it offers caregivers the ability to remotely monitor patients with visual, audio, and motion tracking capabilities. This streamlines workflows, enhances safety, and allows providers to focus on delivering compassionate care while staying equipped with FDA-cleared technology.

Founder's Vision

"Introducing the Aulisa® Monitor Camera is a natural extension of our mission to enhance patient care and empower healthcare professionals," said Augustine (Augie) Lien, founder and CEO of Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. "We strive to provide innovative solutions that bring peace of mind to caregivers and families alike. By delivering FDA-cleared technology with seamless functionality, we're making it easier to ensure safety, connectivity, and exceptional care in every setting."

Why Choose Aulisa®?

The Aulisa® Monitor Camera enhances efficiency by enabling remote monitoring, reducing physical check-ins, and providing reliable, FDA-cleared technology trusted by healthcare professionals worldwide. It is now available for purchase by healthcare facilities, caregivers, and families.

To learn more about the Aulisa Monitor Camera, the Guardian Angel® CMPM System and other Aulisa Medical products, visit:

About Aulisa Medical

Based in Silicon Valley, Aulisa® Medical is a leading medical technology company founded by serial medical technologies entrepreneur, Augustine (Augie) Lien. The company specializes in developing wireless, wearable monitoring systems that provide continuous, cloud-based vital sign data in both clinical and home environments. Through the development of new healthcare innovations, Aulisa® continues to grow the application of digital health technologies that empower both consumers and healthcare providers, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that can detect adverse events and potentially save lives.

Media Contact:

Kyle Thompson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Direct: (650) 387-0001

www.aulisa.com

SOURCE Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.