Redefining the Winter Blues with Release Float Spa

POST FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ((RELEASE)) FLOAT SPA is the only dedicated sensory deprivation float spa to open in North Idaho and the Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for October 26, 2019. The spa is in Post Falls, ID and offers an upscale experience, evident the moment you step foot in the door. Float therapy is known to have both mental and physical healing properties and is often used for stress relief, anxiety relief, depression relief and PTSD in addition to pain relief, enhanced sleep and rapid muscle recovery. The float rooms each have about 10 inches of water and over one thousand pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt, which allows clients to float effortlessly. Each float session lasts sixty minutes and the experience is customized with music and blue lights to the level of comfort and desire each client has for complete sensory deprivation, which is a light proof and soundproof environment. Floating in complete sensory deprivation allows the brain waves to slow to that dream-like state right before one falls asleep. The experience is often compared to meditation, though it allows the mind, body and soul to heal from within.

The blue light glow of the float room ignites a sense of calm. ((RELEASE)) FLOAT SPA offers float rooms, not pods. Our rooms are equipped with 8.5 ft tall cathedral ceilings with star lights built in.

Owner, Jana Erny, shares her vision: "Release Float Spa was designed in a way to ignite complete relaxation for our clients and guests the moment they walk in the door. The ambiance and vibe of our space is calming, by design. Our mission is to help our clients unlock their potential and achieve their goals, whether mental or physical. The spa is designed to have an upper-end look and feel, which is felt before our client even steps foot in the float room. We do not have the egg-shaped pods that are common in the industry. We offer full-sized custom-built suites complete with cathedral, starlight ceilings, which add to the WOW factor or our space."

((RELEASE)) FLOAT SPA was founded by Jana Erny in 2019 to help clients unlock their potential. The float spa is a family owned and operated float therapy / sensory deprivation business located in Post Falls, ID. ((RELEASE)) FLOAT SPA is the first, and only, dedicated float spa in North Idaho. For more information, please visit www.releasefloatspa.com.

