ReDEFY Launches as the First Applied AI Salesforce Partner, Bringing the Agent Outcome Engine and the Agentic Implementation Engine to Elevate the Salesforce Ecosystem

Herndon, Virginia-based firm debuts a proprietary platform to make Agentforce more reliable and Industry Cloud delivery dramatically faster; announces Premier Innovator Sponsorship of Salesforce Agentforce World Tour New York

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReDEFY, a Salesforce partner built from the ground up around applied artificial intelligence, today announced its official launch. Founded by seasoned technology and consulting leaders Manosh Chakravorty (CEO) and Karthik Akula (CTO), the firm is purpose-built to help enterprises and governments harness the full power of Salesforce, through a proprietary platform that addresses the two most urgent challenges in the ecosystem: realize Agentforce outcomes and making Industry Cloud implementations faster.

ReDEFY is simultaneously announcing its Premier Innovator Sponsorship of the Salesforce Agentforce World Tour New York on April 29, 2026, marking its arrival on the national stage alongside Salesforce's most strategic mid-year event in the Americas.

A Partner that Elevates Client Teams

The professional services landscape is crowded with firms that have bolted AI offerings onto legacy consulting models and delivery frameworks. ReDEFY was founded on the conviction that this approach is fundamentally flawed, expensive, and insufficient for clients who need to move now.

ReDEFY enters the market with a practice of seasoned professionals, a strong point of view, and a new model for how work gets done. We deploy two roles into every engagement. AI-enabled Consultants who deliver on the Salesforce platform, and Industry Analysts who bring the domain knowledge that keeps every decision grounded in your operational reality. Both are armed with ReDEFY's proprietary platform, built to solve the industry-specific problems that Salesforce customers and account teams face every day. We don't staff projects. We elevate them.

Own Your Intelligence: Agent Outcome Engine for Agentforce

The biggest barrier to Agentforce adoption and scale isn't technology. It's confidence. Enterprises need to know that their agents across text and voice channels will perform reliably, improve over time, and reflect the organization's own operational reality. Generic reasoning from a frontier model will only take an organization so far. And without transparent visibility into how an agent is operating within existing business processes, tuning and improving performance becomes guesswork.

ReDEFY's Agent Outcome Engine gives organizations that confidence. Built on three integrated intelligence layers: Foresight, Insight, and Precision, the engine wraps around Agentforce, Data 360, and the Salesforce Trust Layer to discover, monitor, and orchestrate the operational processes your agents depend on from day one. Foresight maps how your business actually operates before agents are deployed. Insight monitors agent-driven process performance in production and drives continuous optimization. Precision dynamically orchestrates the optimal execution path with deterministic guarantees.

By helping clients invest their own operational intelligence into Data 360 and up through Agentforce, ReDEFY ensures that every agent decision is grounded in how the organization actually works, not solely commodity AI. The result is Agentforce deployments that enterprises can trust: self-improving, measurably reliable, and built to compound in value as both the organization's operational maturity and frontier models continue to evolve.

Redefine Your Reality: Agentic Implementation Engine for Industry Clouds

Salesforce Industry Clouds are among the most powerful vertical solutions in enterprise software, but also among the most complex to implement. Traditional delivery models rely on large teams, long timelines, and manual processes that drive up cost and risk.

ReDEFY's Agentic Implementation Engine changes that equation. The engine pairs ReDEFY's AI-enabled Consultants and Industry Analysts with a purpose-built agent swarm designed to scope, build, deliver, and maintain Industry Cloud implementations through an agentic delivery life cycle. Every phase of the engagement from discovery and architecture through build, optimization, ongoing operations, and maintenance is accelerated by specialized AI agents designed for Salesforce, working alongside the consultants and experts who are accountable for the outcome.

The result: compressed timelines, reduced delivery risk, and Salesforce investments that reach full value faster than any traditional delivery model can achieve.

Leadership Perspective

"We didn't start ReDEFY to be another consulting firm that talks about AI," said Manosh Chakravorty, Co-Founder and CEO of ReDEFY. "We started it because we've spent our careers watching brilliant technology get trapped behind complex delivery organizations and byzantine distribution channels. Enterprises need partners that aren't defending legacy business models or revenue streams from the previous era. These partners are faced with an impossible choice of helping their clients disrupt their markets by disrupting themselves, or by offering incrementalism. We aspire to be the partner that shows up with the platform, the agents, and the expertise to prove ourselves on the first day of a workshop and deliver outcomes in weeks. That's what we built ReDEFY to do, and that's exactly what we intend to prove at Agentforce World Tour New York and with every client we serve."

"The most important shift happening in enterprise technology right now is the move from AI as a feature to AI as an operating layer," said Karthik Akula, Co-Founder and CTO of ReDEFY. "Most organizations are deploying agents without the infrastructure to understand what those agents are actually doing, or whether the outcomes are improving. That's not an AI problem. It's an engineering problem. And the way those agents and Industry Clouds get delivered has to change too. We need to move from traditional project delivery to agentic implementations, where AI agents are embedded in every phase of delivery, not bolted on after the fact. That's the difference between AI that demonstrates well and AI that can actually transform how a business runs."

Premier Innovator Sponsorship: Salesforce Agentforce World Tour New York

ReDEFY will be a Premier Innovator Sponsor at the Salesforce Agentforce World Tour New York on April 29, 2026. The investment reflects the firm's strategic commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem and its confidence in bringing a differentiated point of view to the market's most consequential conversations about autonomous agents and AI-driven solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the platform in action and engage directly with the company's leadership team.

About ReDEFY

Own Your Intelligence | Redefine Your Reality

ReDEFY is an Applied AI Salesforce Consulting Partner headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Founded by Manosh Chakravorty and Karthik Akula, the firm is the first agentic delivery partner in the Salesforce ecosystem, built from the ground up to pair human expertise with AI agents, drive platform consumption, and contract for outcomes. ReDEFY brings a proprietary platform to market: the Agent Outcome Engine, which makes Agentforce deployments more reliable and allows for continuous learning; and the Agentic Implementation Engine, which dramatically accelerates delivery of Salesforce Industry Clouds. ReDEFY serves private sector enterprises and public sector agencies that need a delivery model and assets built for the AI era, and the strategic thinking to achieve the Agentforce promise.

Learn more at redefy.com | Follow on LinkedIn: ReDEFYLabs

SOURCE ReDEFY