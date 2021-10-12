Redemption Whiskey Launches Limited Edition Cognac Cask Finish with Ferrand Cognac

"Redemption is on a mission to bring rye back to a new generation of consumers with high-quality whiskeys meant to be shared and savored," said Dave Carpenter, Redemption Whiskey's Master Blender. "Our new, limited-edition Cognac Cask Finish invites consumers to take a step back in time through our liquid. They will discover a unique take on our award-winning, pre-Prohibition-inspired High Rye Bourbon, which has been finished with world-class barrels from Ferrand Cognac, resulting in a beautifully finished whiskey."

After transferring Redemption High Rye Bourbon (60% corn, 36% rye, 4% malted barley) from new American white oak barrels to the Cognac casks, the whiskey matures for an additional 12 months. The casks, some of which are more than 30 years old, add rich flavors, subtle warming nuances, and complexity.

"We challenged our artisan teams at Redemption and Ferrand Cognac to create a small production Redemption offering worthy of gifting to the most discerning whiskey lovers," said Tom Steffanci, President of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which produces Redemption. "The resulting whiskey exceeds all expectations. It is a great example of our ongoing commitment to push the boundaries of what's possible with our rye-forward whiskeys."

American rye whiskey continues to be one of the fastest-growing spirits on the market with double-digit annual growth since 2020 (Impact Databank, Aug 30, 2021). With Dave Carpenter at the helm of blending, Redemption's Specialty Series portfolio focuses on innovation and elevates America's original favorite spirit – rye – with a focus on aging, blending, and finishing.

In addition to this latest release, the Redemption Specialty Series portfolio is comprised of Redemption Wheated Bourbon, Redemption Rum Cask Finish, and Redemption High Rye Bourbon Single Barrel Select. The Redemption portfolio also includes Redemption Straight Rye Whiskey, Redemption High Rye Bourbon, Redemption Bourbon, and Limited Edition Barrel Selections.

The limited-run, 99-proof (49.5% ABV) Redemption Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey is now available on shelves nationwide while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $69.99/750 ML.

To learn more about Cognac Cask Finish, click here.

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

About Redemption Whiskey

Redemption is leading the rye revival, with a full range of bold and spicy super-premium award-winning whiskeys that are masterfully aged and blended. Nearly lost for a century, modern drinkers are rediscovering rye's spicy, rebellious nature, complex enough to be enjoyed neat, with a strong enough backbone to stand up in cocktails. It is a classic American comeback story, one that is only just beginning as Redemption continually pushes boundaries – and expectations – in whiskey innovation. Redemption Whiskey is now the number three rye whiskey brand by growth, and number five brand by volume. It has been named a Hot Prospect Brand by Shanken's IMPACT three consecutive years (2018-2020) and is the 2021 Rye Whiskey Brand of the Year according to the NY International Spirits Competition.

Nearly every eligible variant has earned a 90+ point score and since 2016, the brand has been awarded more than 95 times, nearly 60 in the last year alone. www.redemptionwhiskey.com

About Ferrand Cognac

Drawing inspiration from the savoir-faire of 10 generations of winegrowers and cognac makers in the heart of the Grande Champagne, Premier Cru de Cognac, Ferrand is a place where passion and curiosity reign. For 32 years, owner and Master Blender Alexandre Gabriel has been an inveterate experimenter, from the grape varietals he features in the Ferrand Cognac range to the casks used in the brand's ageing process. Team Ferrand's commitment to creating a new paradigm in the time-honored realm of cognac is regularly awarded with prizes from the spirits industry and the devotion of a global family of enthusiasts.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa; Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

©2021 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Stamford, CT. Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks. 49.5% Alc./Vol. Please drink responsibly.

SOURCE Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Related Links

http://www.deutschfamily.com

