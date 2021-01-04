Redeployment of EB-5 Investor Funds Can Lead to Lawsuits Later -- Here's How to Do It Right

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgeway Wealth Partners LLC, in partnership with EB5 Diligence, now offers an industry first: Redeployment Advisory Services.

EB-5 fund Managers are not investment experts yet they must make a momentous investment decision when it comes to the redeployment of investor funds. This decision can impact the chances of immigration success for investors — and possibly lead to legal challenges down the road.

From liquidity to ROI to legal protection - we've got you covered.

In the event of a legal challenge of a reinvestment decision, how does an EB-5 fund Manager prove fair price/terms and fair process? The best way to defend a lawsuit — and protect the EB-5 fund — is by first engaging an independent evaluation of the reinvestment and process.

"With EB-5 investors becoming increasingly litigious over redeployment decisions, a fund Manager will need protection from the very start. This redeployment advisory service is as close to a bulletproof vest as they will find. "— Rupy Cheema, founder of EB5 Diligence

