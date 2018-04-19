Redesigned digital handbook empowers homeless youth to explore legal rights

"Homeless youth face many legal challenges and have limited access to resources," said Angela Vigil, Partner and Executive Director of Baker McKenzie's Pro Bono Practice. "Thanks to the efforts of One North's digital team, our Homeless Youth Handbook website makes it easy for young people, and the advocates serving them, to find the answers they are looking for, whether searching on a mobile device or desktop computer. We are grateful for One North's partnership in and dedication to this incredibly important work on behalf of homeless youth."

The website's eye-catching colors, unique fonts and artwork from children in foster care welcome its target audience – homeless youth and teenagers – to explore their rights. The "HYH" logo draws on font "Gilbert" – in memory of LGBTQ rights activist Gilbert Baker, who created the rainbow flag – to symbolize diversity and inclusion. The website's quick loading time from either a mobile phone or desktop that has slow connectivity ensures users can reach the site from anywhere.

"The Homeless Youth Handbook is a great example of how professional services firms can leverage technology to encourage a connection between its highly skilled people and an underserved audience," said One North CEO John Simpson. "It's our hope that the user-friendly experience we created will further empower at-risk youth to find support and stability."

Colorful, user-friendly guide plans to expand

The handbook's homepage lists all available states and allows visitors, from at-risk youth to social advocates, to select their state of interest. Baker McKenzie partners with lawyers and in-house counsel at large corporations to tailor information for each state, providing the end-user with state specific and federal rights and resources on targeted issues.

Inside each handbook, visitors can use word clouds to search for frequently requested information and informed responses to pressing questions. The synonym search feature allows easy access to information using common language, which is especially helpful for those unfamiliar with legal-specific terms or phrases. For example, users who search for "college" in the Florida handbook will find information on the state's Postsecondary Education Services and Support program.

Baker McKenzie plans to expand the Homeless Youth Handbook across the United States, as well as internationally. The legal resource is currently available for Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Washington. There are four additional handbooks in various stages of production for California, Indiana, New Jersey and Washington DC. All handbooks can be accessed from HomelessYouth.org.

