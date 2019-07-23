Redesigned Reali App Supports End-to-End Journey for Home Buyers and Agents

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali , the real estate technology company transforming home-buying and selling, today announces the launch of the second generation of their mobile app, a redesigned experience that creates a transaction platform for buyers that gives them visibility and insight from search to close. This is the first major upgrade to the Reali app since the company released its first app in 2016.

"Reali customers have told us they love the transparency we bring to the home-buying process in a way that makes it feel less stressful, with 29% of customers choosing to work with Reali because of the convenience of our mobile app," said Stacy Hoover, Reali Head of Product. "The new app improvements will only better the experience as we break down one of the most stressful events in modern life: buying a home."

The Reali app provides new tools and features that go beyond search to help users understand where they are in the home buying journey at a quick glance, and see what is needed to move on to the next step. It also offers numerous user experience and design upgrades such as: improved navigation, easy document management tools, an updated chat feature and significantly more information about working with Reali. Additional features for sellers will roll out later this year.

Reali buyers can also take advantage of a standout feature – PricePredictor – which utilizes Artificial Intelligence. This tool gives buyers the probability of winning at different offer prices and therefore, increasing their chances of winning the home of their dreams.

Key features of the new Reali App:

End to End Journey: Users can easily see where they are in the process and what is coming up; they are guided at every step by their Reali team through the app.

Users can easily see where they are in the process and what is coming up; they are guided at every step by their Reali team through the app. Improved Search and Discovery: Numerous upgrades to search allow users to save their favorite homes, book on-demand tours, and get free property reports.

Numerous upgrades to search allow users to save their favorite homes, book on-demand tours, and get free property reports. Control Center: Users can quickly access everything they need – request visits, documents, and communicate with their team of Experts.

Users can quickly access everything they need – request visits, documents, and communicate with their team of Experts. PricePredictor: The key to winning a home – the PricePredictor has a new look and gives buyers insight and power to predict the most competitive offer on a home with 97% precision.

The key to winning a home – the PricePredictor has a new look and gives buyers insight and power to predict the most competitive offer on a home with 97% precision. Offer Management: With all offers in one place, users can manage offers from draft through won, and get live updates throughout the entire process.

With all offers in one place, users can manage offers from draft through won, and get live updates throughout the entire process. Expert Support: With 61% of users preferring chat to other channels, a new and robust chat allows users to chat with all members involved in their transaction as well as communicate directly with their Expert team; Experts are also available via in-person meetings, by phone, or email 7 days a week.

"We want to provide our customers with the best experience in real estate," said Amit Haller, Reali CEO. "The new Reali app is a milestone for our company. We've significantly improved the experience for buyers, but we've also streamlined the workflow for our agents and back office team -- it's more efficient for everyone. The best part: we're supporting our customers through their preferred communication channels with the app and chat so they feel more confident and have real-time visibility."

In addition to all the consumer improvements, the new Reali app allows real estate agents to efficiently complete their work on behalf of Reali's clients with technology and back end proprietary software interface that automates many time-consuming processes.

The launch of Reali's new app follows its announcement of the Reali Cash Offer , which allows home buyers the opportunity to make stronger, non-contingent all-cash offers to better compete and win particularly in tight housing markets by using Reali's cash to fund their home purchase. This follows a period of rapid growth for the company as it continues to integrate new services into its platform. Through its acquisition of online lending platform Lenda, now operating as Reali Loans , Reali is harnessing proprietary technology and working together with top licensed experts in the real estate and lending arena to provide a unique customer-first experience.

To learn more about Reali, visit: www.reali.com .

About Reali

Reali is on a mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. As a full-service brokerage, we are reinventing the real estate model to prioritize consumer interests with a team of local licensed real estate agents, an app, and technology-driven tools. Reali offers cash back to buyers instead of commission, and cash savings to sellers thanks to our flat seller fees. Keep in touch at www.reali.co m , join our team www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android .

SOURCE Reali

