Redesigned Syskit Point introduces complete visibility to Microsoft 365

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskit Point, a leading platform for providing visibility in Microsoft 365 environments, introduced a new homepage and security features. A new starting point brings all the crucial dashboards to IT admins in a centralized place to simplify management and increase security.

"Through continuous dialog with our customers, we deduced that the biggest challenge is the obscured visibility in the environment and the inability to take action immediately," said Toni Frankola, CEO of Syskit. "Syskit Point is recognized for its superior reporting and management features, but now we're taking things further. We have the simplest UX and powerful governance automation to include all employees and delegate responsibilities according to security best practices".

The latest release includes two security features in the form of Security and Compliance Checks and Policy Automation. Security and Compliance Checks enable organizations to see immediately when a vulnerability occurs. Vulnerabilities are marked by severity, and the navigated dashboard indicates how to resolve the issues directly. The feature supports organizations in keeping up with security policies and compliance standards. Policy Automation provides an easy way to apply policies to all existing and newly created workspaces automatically.

Frankola explained why organizations must prioritize visibility in M365: "With the advent of AI and upcoming business technologies, visibility in the environment is crucial now more than ever. IT admins must spend days digging through admin centers to create simple reports such as user permissions reports or try to detect how many external or orphaned users are in the environment. At the same time, the uncontrolled growth of workspaces creates security risks and hinders business continuity. Not to mention potential financial losses."

All these novelties come as part of the company's rebrand that started earlier this summer. They've unveiled a new website imagined as a free knowledge hub for all things M365. Website visitors can master effective management of tenants of any size through various resources. These include MVP-led webinars, free PowerShell scripts, blogs, case studies, and eBooks.

About Syskit

Syskit is the creator of Syskit Point, a leading platform for providing visibility in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by a mission to empower users and reduce complexities in their ecosystems, the company developed a centralized hub for streamlining IT management and governance. Syskit Point is available for a 21-day free trial.

