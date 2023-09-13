REDEVELOPMENT IN BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP BY FERBER COMPANY BRINGS MIXED USE RETAIL

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferber Company ("Ferber"), a privately held real estate development and investment company with its regional headquarters in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, announces The Shops at The Crossings ("The Crossings"). The Crossings will occupy a portion of the previous site known as the Burlington Center Mall. Located along Route 541 (Burlington Mt. Holly Road) between nearby major roadways, I-295 and the NJ Turnpike, a total of 30+/- acres will be developed in Phases to include three industrial buildings totaling 1.9 million square feet developed by the lead developer, MRP Industrial, and 30 acres of retail which will be called The Shops at The Crossings.

Aerial view of Ferber Company project, The Shops at the Crossings, Burlington Township, NJ taken on September 12, 2023. Three tenants are vertical, and some will be open by the end of this year. The company will develop a Phase 1 & 2 of this site which replaces the original Burlington Center Mall that has been vacant since 2018.

The mall property, originally built in 1982, officially became vacant in 2018 after the last tenant, Sears, closed its doors. Township officials quickly collaborated on how to create a mixed-use development to improve the underutilized area for future use, approving the plans and demolishing the old structure in 2021.

With sitework underway, Vice President and Retail Development lead, Justin Hollander, is looking forward to what the redevelopment will bring to residents in the area. "We are currently working on construction of Phase 1 of the project, with many of the tenants projected to open December 2023 and are hoping to confirm a possible medical office, dual branded hotel, and/or fitness center for Phase 2." Hollander confirmed tenants for Phase 1 will include Raising Cane's, Panera Bread, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Discount Tire and Sleep Number.

Township Officials agree this will be a win for the community with the first retailers being open for business by the end of 2023.

About The Ferber Company

The Ferber Company is a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. with offices in St. Petersburg and West Palm Beach, as well as a regional office in Basking Ridge, NJ. Established in 1907, the company has put its expertise and capital strength to the test, developing a broad array of commercial real estate projects for nationally known retailers throughout the Southeast and Philadelphia and New York Metro markets. For more information, visit www.FerberCompany.com.

