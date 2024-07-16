Redevelopment Land with Endless Potential Available at Heartland Park

Multi-Tract Online Auction has been Extended - Bidding will now close July 24

TOPEKA, Kan., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Motorsports Park, a premier motorsports facility with more than 621+/- acres and significant infrastructure, has extended the auction date. Due to the recent release of documents and to allow all bidders enough time to review them, online bidding will now close on July 24 at 6 PM.

This rare opportunity in Topeka's growing market offers flexible options to meet diverse business development needs. It also presents the unique potential to transform the acreage into a thriving industrial park. The auction is being handled by Kansas City, Mo.-based United Country | Heritage Brokers & Auctioneers.

The auction allows the bidders to purchase individual or multiple tracts, catering to various investors' and developers' specific growth strategies. The individual county parcels surrounding the race park consist of (19) auction tracts of vacant land that can be developed for industrial properties - these are being offered with (no reserve). The 10 remaining county parcels are combined into (1) auction tract, subject to seller confirmation, which encompass the Heartland Motorsports Park, including buildings, race tracks, and all its facilities.

GO Topeka, the economic development organization for Topeka, Kan., and Shawnee County supports development across the community by assisting with job creation and capital investment, which increases opportunities for current and future citizens. Brian Lensing, CCIM with United Country | Heritage Brokers & Auctioneers, recently spoke with Go Topeka's development director. "(Go Topeka) sees the opportunities in this auction and look forward to discussing any available incentives and economic assistance with the new owners," Lensing said.

Heartland Motorsports Park sits in the heart of Topeka's development path, with utilities in the area such as municipal water, sanitary sewer, and electricity, with an adjacent Evergy substation. Its approximately 89,000+/- square feet of buildings allow for a potential head start to development projects. The ample frontage along Topeka Blvd and SE Gary Ormsby Dr provides exceptional visibility and accessibility. The park is surrounded by major corporations like the Walmart Distribution Center and Mars North America Candy Plant, highlighting the area's strength and potential.

The auction is an excellent opportunity to invest in a remarkable property for industrial development and more in a prime market. Heartland Motorsports Park is exclusively offered by United Country | Heritage Brokers & Auctioneers. For more information, please visit HeartLandParkAuction.com or contact Shawn Terrel or Brian Lensing at (877) 318-0438.



