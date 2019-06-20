Redfin and Trupanion Name the 25 Most Cat-Friendly Cities of 2019

SEATTLE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Corvallis, OR; Spokane, WA; and Orlando, FL are the best cities for cat lovers in 2019, according to a new ranking from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology powered real estate brokerage, and Trupanion ( www.trupanion.com ), a leader in high-quality medical insurance for pets.

To determine the ranking, which looked at 250 cities nationwide, Trupanion analyzed its data on access to cat-specific services such as clinics, shelters and hospitals, as well as environmental hazards. Redfin calculated the percentage of homes for sale with cat-friendly features such as high ceilings for room to climb, an extra bathroom for storing litter boxes, and patios for those who'd like to create safe outdoor spaces for their cat.

"When choosing a home and neighborhood, homebuyers tend to consider the needs and wants of everyone who will be living in the home, and of course that includes pets," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "Certain homes are better suited to cats, with spaces for the furry family member to lounge and play, and nearby facilities to maintain your cat's health. Whether you have a cat or not, get to know your neighborhood and look for a home that you, your family, and your pets will be happy in for years to come."

"With nearly 20 years of claims data on the health of pets, we understand the importance that environment, along with the care of veterinary professionals, can play in providing cats a safe and welcoming home," said TJ Houk, chief member experience officer at Trupanion. "For this study we looked at pet owners' access to cat-only veterinary practices, and the presence of cat rescues and shelters in a region, which added positively to a city's ranking, while a high prevalence of locally-growing environmental dangers like sago palm detracted from the city's ranking."

Corvallis demonstrated great access to veterinary care, favorable housing features, and a lower risk of outdoor environmental dangers, making it the most cat-friendly city overall.

Here is Redfin and Trupanion's definitive ranking for the most cat-friendly cities of 2019:

Redfin and Trupanion's Most Cat-Friendly Cities of 2019

Rank City State Percentage of Homes

for Sale with Cat-

Friendly Housing

Features 1 Corvallis OR 16% 2 Spokane WA 15% 3 Orlando FL 21% 5 Bellingham WA 17% 5 Tulsa OK 16% 6 Raleigh NC 15% 7 New York NY 16% 8 Dayton OH 15% 9 Clarksville TN 7% 10 San Antonio TX 30% 11 Albuquerque NM 30% 12 Eugene OR 15% 13 Boston MA 17% 14 Allentown PA 17% 15 Dover DE 15% 16 Columbus OH 23% 17 Boise ID 32% 18 Louisville KY 25% 19 Tacoma WA 19% 20 Lincoln NE 22% 21 Portland OR 17% 22 Minneapolis MN 16% 23 Knoxville TN 13% 24 Santa Rosa CA 15% 25 Oakland CA 25%

To read the full report, including expert tips on how to transform your home into the perfect cat oasis, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/most-cat-friendly-cities .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate , the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 85 major metro areas across the U.S. and Canada. The company has closed more than $85 billion in home sales.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here .

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com

