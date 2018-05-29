"April was the first time in 27 months that we saw a year-over-year decline in the number of customers touring homes," said Redfin chief economist Nela Richardson. "We believe this was driven by the low levels of new listings in March. However, April's 6.6 percent increase in new listings is a positive turn for homebuyers and bodes well for May and June home sales."

From March to April, the seasonally adjusted number of buyers requesting home tours dropped 1.4 percent, while the number of buyers making offers fell 1.8 percent.

Looking at year-over-year comparisons, the Demand Index declined 11.5 percent from April 2017. The number of buyers requesting home tours dropped 3.7 percent year over year, and the number of buyers making offers fell 22.1 percent.

Across the 15 metros covered by the Demand Index, the number of homes for sale fell 7.3 percent year over year in April, the 35th consecutive month of falling supply. However, newly listed homes for sale increased 6.6 percent in April compared to a year earlier.

To read the full report, including metro-level demand charts, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/2018/05/redfin-housing-demand-index-posted-slight-decline-from-march-to-april-amid-ongoing-inventory-crunch.html

