Redfin Identifies the Most Desirable Tiny Homes on the Market

Topping The List is a 580-Square-Foot Home in Seattle, WA, Listed for $309,950

SEATTLE, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- California has six of the top 10 most desired tiny homes on the market, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the next-generation real estate brokerage. Redfin looked at all actively listed single-family homes under 600 square feet in more than 80 markets, and used Redfin favorites to determine desirability.

"It's not surprising to see so many California homes on the list," said Redfin Silicon Valley agent Kalena Masching. "A lot of West Coasters are embracing a more minimalist lifestyle, and also grappling with some of the highest home prices in the country. Many are willing to give up square footage if it means the opportunity to live in a neighborhood they desire."

Riverside, CA currently has the most tiny homes on the market, with 153 currently listed, followed by Phoenix (99), New York (86), Los Angeles (70) and Tampa (55). But the most desired tiny home in the U.S. resides in another competitive market—Seattle. The 580-square-foot home in the South Park neighborhood has been on the market for just five days and already has 68 favorites.

Here are the Top 10 most desirable tiny homes on the market:

Rank

Address

List Price

Square Footage

# Redfin Favorites

Days on Market

#1

1047 S Thistle St. (Seattle, WA)

$309,950

580

68

5

#2

21907 241st Dr. SE (Monroe, WA)

$299,950

400

62

5

#3

41503 150th St. SE (Gold Bar, WA)

$229,000

440

53

5

#4

 309 Crane Blvd (Los Angeles, CA)

$465,000

470

36

12

#5

1097 E Rio Grande St (Pasadena, CA)

$539,000

548

31

8

#6

11920 876th Place NE (Skykomish, WA)

$205,000

580

28

14

#7

354 Virgin St  (Monterey, CA)

$475,000

522

28

7

#8

 2419 Lincoln (San Diego, CA)

$459,900

600

27

8

#9

1585 Elkhorn Rd (Royal Oaks, CA)

$599,000

456

26

8

#10

6567 Cactus Jack Ave (29 Palms, CA)

$87,000

240

24

8

To read the full report, complete with listing photos, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/2018/04/the-10-most-desired-tiny-homes-on-the-market-right-now.html

