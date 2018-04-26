Redfin Identifies the Most Desirable Tiny Homes on the Market

"It's not surprising to see so many California homes on the list," said Redfin Silicon Valley agent Kalena Masching. "A lot of West Coasters are embracing a more minimalist lifestyle, and also grappling with some of the highest home prices in the country. Many are willing to give up square footage if it means the opportunity to live in a neighborhood they desire."

Riverside, CA currently has the most tiny homes on the market, with 153 currently listed, followed by Phoenix (99), New York (86), Los Angeles (70) and Tampa (55). But the most desired tiny home in the U.S. resides in another competitive market—Seattle. The 580-square-foot home in the South Park neighborhood has been on the market for just five days and already has 68 favorites.

Here are the Top 10 most desirable tiny homes on the market:

To read the full report, complete with listing photos, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/2018/04/the-10-most-desired-tiny-homes-on-the-market-right-now.html

