Redfin Migration Report: Phoenix, Atlanta, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Austin Continue to Attract Thousands of Homebuyers From Pricey, High-Tax Metros

SEATTLE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Twenty-five percent of home searchers looked to move to another metro area in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 24 percent during the same period last year, according to a new report from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The national share of home-searchers looking to relocate has been at this level—the highest on record—since the fourth quarter of 2018.

The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of more than 1 million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across 87 metro areas from April through June.

"People are increasingly looking to leave expensive coastal metros like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "Lower mortgage rates have made buying a home more affordable, but not affordable enough for typical homebuyers contending these areas' sky-high home prices and taxes. The homebuyers who are heading out of town in search of affordability don't just want to save a few hundred dollars per month, they want to save thousands of dollars per month, and the only way to achieve that kind of cost savings is to move somewhere more affordable."

Moving In: Metros with the Highest Net Inflow of Redfin Users

Phoenix retained the number-one spot on the list of metro areas with the highest net inflow of Redfin users in the second quarter. A net inflow means more people are looking to move in than leave, while a net outflow means there are more people looking to leave than people looking to move in. The share of homebuyers searching in the Phoenix metro area from other metro areas was 33.7 percent in the second quarter, a slight decline from both a year earlier (34.0%) and the first quarter (34.5%).

Most of the top migration destinations are relatively affordable metro areas, especially compared to the places from which they are attracting the most new residents. This is the first time that Boston has made it into the top 10 migration destinations. Most of the interest in Boston is coming from New York, which makes sense considering that Boston has similar job opportunities but sales, income, and property taxes that are all considerably lower than New York.

Top 10 Metros by Net Inflow of Users and Their Top Origins Rank Metro* Net

Inflow

2019 Q2† Net

Inflow

2018 Q2 Portion

of Searches

from Users

Outside the

Metro 2019

Q2 Portion

of Searches

from Users

Outside the

Metro 2018

Q2 Top

Origin Top Out-of-

State Origin 1 Phoenix, AZ 8,208 6,325 33.7% 34% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 2 Sacramento, CA 6,799 6,187 42.6% 39.9% San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA 3 Atlanta, GA 6,113 5,137 26.6% 26.7% New York, NY New York, NY 4 Las Vegas, NV 5,686 3,791 44.4% 41.3% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 5 Austin, TX 5,403 3,247 32.8% 27.5% San Francisco, CA San Francisco, CA 6 Tampa, FL 4,210 2,435 56.5% 43.1% Orlando, FL New York, NY 7 Dallas, TX 4,122 2,935 23.9% 22.2% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 8 Miami, FL 3,967 2,578 25.7% 24.1% New York, NY New York, NY 9 Boston, MA 3,834 1,835 14.1% 12.3% New York, NY New York, NY 10 San Diego, CA 3,013 2,548 23.7% 24.1% Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in Q2 2019 †Negative values indicate a net outflow; among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

In a separate analysis , Redfin determined the most popular neighborhoods for transplants in each of the top migration destinations, based on the share of Redfin.com home searches by users outside the area. Arcadia, Phoenix; River Park, Sacramento; and Buckhead, Atlanta topped the list of most attractive neighborhoods to newcomers, most of which were suburbs that tended to have higher median home prices than the overall metro area.

Moving Out: Metros with the Highest Net Outflow of Redfin Users

The list of metros people most-often looked to leave was once again topped by New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. in the second quarter. Net outflow is defined as the number of people looking to leave the metro minus the number of people looking to move to the metro.

Top 10 Metros by Net Outflow of Users and Their Top Destinations Rank Metro* Net

Outflow

2019 Q2† Net

Outflow

2018 Q2 Portion

of Local

Users

Searching

Elsewhere

2019 Q2 Portion

of Local

Users

Searching

Elsewhere

2018 Q2 Top

Destination Top

Out-of-State

Destination 1 New York, NY 35,855 23,788 39.8% 11.1% Boston, MA Boston, MA 2 San Francisco, CA 28,190 27,332 21% 7.4% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA 3 Los Angeles, CA 16,103 13,378 16.2% 10% San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ 4 Washington, DC 7,985 5,784 11.4% 7.1% Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia, PA 5 Chicago, IL 4,669 3,335 10.3% 7.8% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ 6 Denver, CO 4,107 3,001 23.6% 16.2% Fort Collins, CO Seattle, WA 7 Milwaukee, WI 1,312 796 38.3% 28.5% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 8 Houston, TX 729 343 26.4% 24.1% Austin, TX Los Angeles, CA 9 Detroit, MI 559 236 21.4% 20% Grand Rapids, MI Chicago, IL 10 Richmond, VA 438 -203 33.3% 33.9% Washington, DC Washington, DC *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in Q2 2019 †Among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

To read the full migration report, including methodology and an interactive map showing the latest search patterns, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/q2-2019-housing-migration-report .

For more on the hottest neighborhoods in the top migration destinations, visit:

https://www.redfin.com/blog/hottest-neighborhoods-in-cities-people-are-moving-to .

