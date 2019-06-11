Redfin Ranks the Most Affordable Places to Get Married and Buy a Home in the Same Year

SEATTLE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh are the most affordable places where couples can throw a wedding and also cover a down payment on their first home, according to a new report from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), a technology-powered real estate brokerage. In all three Midwestern metro areas, the average combined cost of a wedding and a down payment is less than $65,000, compared with the national average of more than $109,000.

San Francisco, where typical wedding and down payment costs add up to $325,000, is the most expensive place to get married and buy a home, followed by Los Angeles ($168,000) and New York ($158,000).

To determine how much cash couples in different parts of the country would need on hand to throw a wedding and buy their first home, Redfin calculated down payment amounts in 25 metro areas, assuming a 20 percent down payment on the median list price as of April 2019. Redfin paired it with metro-level and national data on wedding costs from WeddingWire, which found the average cost of a wedding, including an engagement ring, ceremony and reception, and honeymoon to be $38,700 in 2018.

Here is the full ranking of the most affordable cities to have a wedding and purchase a home, leading up to the most expensive:

Rank Metropolitan

Divisions Average Wedding Cost

(weddingwire.com) Median List

Price Down

Payment

(20% of

Median

List Price) Wedding

+ Down

Payment 1 Cleveland, OH $22,000 $169,900 $33,980 $55,980 2 Detroit, MI $29,000 $139,900 $27,980 $56,980 3 Pittsburgh, PA $27,000 $189,900 $37,980 $64,980 4 Tampa, FL $23,000 $250,990 $50,198 $73,198 5 Orlando, FL $26,000 $270,340 $54,068 $80,068 6 Hartford, CT $30,000 $251,000 $50,200 $80,200 7 Philadelphia, PA $33,000 $241,000 $48,200 $81,200 8 Phoenix, AZ $23,000 $292,235 $58,447 $81,447 9 Minneapolis, MN $23,000 $295,000 $59,000 $82,000 10 Atlanta, GA $27,000 $279,900 $55,980 $82,980 11 Charlotte, NC $27,000 $289,900 $57,980 $84,980 12 Houston, TX $33,000 $279,000 $55,800 $88,800 13 Raleigh, NC $27,000 $314,500 $62,900 $89,900 14 Chicago, IL $37,000 $289,900 $57,980 $94,980 15 Dallas, TX $30,000 $325,000 $65,000 $95,000 16 Baltimore, MD $35,000 $315,000 $63,000 $98,000 17 Sacramento, CA $26,000 $439,000 $87,800 $113,800 18 Denver, CO $28,000 $439,900 $87,980 $115,980 19 Washington, D.C. $39,000 $443,000 $88,600 $127,600 20 Seattle, WA $25,000 $599,950 $119,990 $144,990 21 Boston, MA $38,000 $559,000 $111,800 $149,800 22 San Diego, CA $27,000 $639,000 $127,800 $154,800 23 New York, NY metro $50,000 $535,000 $107,000 $157,000 24 Los Angeles, CA $33,000 $679,000 $135,800 $168,800 25 San Francisco, CA $40,000 1,425,000 $285,000 $325,000 National/Combined Markets Average $38,700 $308,000 $79,619 $109,939

In expensive coastal metros including Seattle, Boston and San Diego, a down payment alone costs over $100,000, without factoring in a wedding. For couples in these places with visions of a dream wedding, it might be worth spending the money on the party, considering it is roughly half the cost of a down payment, which may be far less attainable.

Even in relatively affordable housing markets like Phoenix, Minneapolis or Atlanta, a typical down payment is more than twice as much as an average wedding. If saving for a home is a priority of residents in these areas, skipping the big day and eloping to city hall might be a worthwhile strategy.

To read the full report, including personal stories from Redfin employees currently navigating the wedding and home buying process, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/choosing-between-wedding-and-down-payment .

