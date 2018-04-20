Redfin Ranks the Top 10 Neighborhoods for Green Homes in 2018

The study also looked at which U.S. neighborhoods have the greatest number of eco-friendly homes, based on the percentage of homes that mentioned one or more "green" features in real estate listings. Cleveland, OH and Orange County, CA dominated the list, both having three neighborhoods in the top 10.

Rank Neighborhood % of Homes With Green Features 1 Malvern (Cleveland, OH) 66% 2 Fenway (Cleveland, OH) 60% 3 Chestnut Hill (Philadelphia, PA) 59% 4 Spruce Hill (Philadelphia, PA) 59% 5 Red Hook (Brooklyn, NY) 59% 6 Baker Ranch (Orange County, CA) 58% 7 Echo Ridge Village (Orange County, CA) 57% 8 Georgetown (Seattle, WA) 56% 9 Painted Trails (Orange County, CA) 56% 10 Mercer (Cleveland, OH) 55%

Malvern, Fenway and Mercer are all in Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland that works hard to promote sustainable living. To encourage residents to reduce their carbon footprint, the city offers a recycling program, home energy assessments, energy incentive programs, access to financing for solar panels and more. Redfin real estate agents say that work is evident.



"As our homes age, it's important to not only preserve the classic architectural charm of Shaker Heights but update them to meet today's modern lifestyle," said Redfin Cleveland agent Danielle Parent. "Homebuyers are drawn to the historic, classic-style tudors that adorn the tree-lined streets of Shaker Heights, but many homes, because of their age, are in need of significant updates. The city has done a tremendous job of communicating the resources that are available to homeowners to help them implement eco-friendly features like solar panels and energy-efficient windows. The city was ahead of the curve and has been an ardent supporter of reducing its carbon footprint since 2002."

To read the full report, complete with quotes and graphics, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/blog/2018/04/the-top-10-neighborhoods-for-green-homes-in-2018.html

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is the next-generation real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate, the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 80 major metro areas across the U.S. The company has closed more than $60 billion in home sales.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-ranks-the-top-10-neighborhoods-for-green-homes-in-2018-300633527.html

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

http://www.redfin.com

