Redfin Report: Home Prices Increased 5% in November Amid Rapid Decline in Number of Homes For Sale

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — U.S. home-sale prices increased 5.2% year over year in November to a median of $311,600, according to a new report from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The increase was the largest since July 2018, when home prices were up 5.6% from a year earlier.

"Given that inventory is falling quickly, we'd expect to see even stronger price growth, especially when compared to last year's soft market," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "The fact that homes are selling faster indicates that there are buyers ready to pull the trigger and take advantage of low interest rates. If lack of inventory and high demand continues, buyers who take a wait-and-see approach could face less favorable conditions in the spring season like bidding wars and faster price growth."

Affordable metro areas again saw the biggest home price gains in November. For the fifth month in a row, the nine metro areas with the biggest gains all had median sale prices below the national median, led in November by Camden, NJ (median price $200,000, up 14.3%), Detroit ($140,000, +12.0%) and Bakersfield, CA ($249,999, +11.6%). For the first time in five months, the metro area with the 10th-largest price gains in the nation was one with a median price above the national median: Salt Lake City ($345,000, +9.5%).

For the second month in a row, just one of the 85 largest metro areas Redfin tracks saw a year-over-year decline in the median sale price in November: San Jose, where home prices fell 1.1%. In San Jose, prices were still just barely rising a year ago, up 1.6%.

Market Summary November 2019 Month-Over-Month Year-Over-Year Median sale price $311,600 0.0% 5.2% Homes sold,

seasonally-adjusted 269,300 -0.3% 3.0% New listings,

seasonally-adjusted 305,600 -1.0% -5.9% All Homes for sale 743,600 -9.3% -12.1% Median days on

market 45 1 -2 Months of supply 3.1 0.1 -0.4 Sold above list 20.70% -0.7% 0.8% Median Off-Market

Redfin Estimate $293,000 -4.4% 2.8% Average Sale-to-list 97.80% 0.1% 0.4% † - "pts" = percentage point change

Nationwide, home sales increased 3.0% year over year in November, the fourth consecutive month of increases, and were down less than 1% from October on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The markets with the biggest increases in home sales from a year ago were McAllen, TX (14.7%), Anaheim, CA (10.2%), and Virginia Beach (9.2%).

The supply of homes for sale fell 12.1% year over year, the biggest decline since April 2013 and the fifth straight month of declines. There were fewer homes for sale last month than in any November since at least 2012. Just six of the 85 largest metros tracked by Redfin posted a year-over-year increase in inventory, led by Knoxville (+12.0%), El Paso (+5.2%) and Honolulu (+2.6%).

Compared to a year ago, the biggest declines in the number of homes for sale were in Salt Lake City (-50.2%), Tacoma, WA (-42.6%) and San Diego (-38.5%).

Homes sold in November spent two fewer days on market compared to the prior year. The typical home that sold in November went under contract in 45 days, compared to 47 days in November 2018.

The share of homes sold above list price increased year over year, coming in at 20.7% in November compared to 19.9% a year earlier.

To read the full report, including graphs and additional metro-level data, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/housing-market-news-november-2019 .

