Redfin Reports Demand For Second Homes is Cooling to Pre-Pandemic Levels

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) —The number of buyers who locked in mortgage rates to purchase a second home nationwide rose 48% year over year in May, according to a new report from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Though that's a significant increase, it's the first time in a year the annual growth rate has fallen below 80%. Year-over-year increases are likely exaggerated because demand for second homes was relatively low in May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic slowing real estate activity.

Demand for vacation homes jumped in June 2020 as the U.S. real estate market came roaring back to life, with a 110% year-over-year increase in second-home mortgage locks, and the level remained elevated through April. The annual increase in May is similar to pre-pandemic levels.

There are several reasons for the cooling in second-home demand this spring. High prices are likely playing a role, as is the reopening of offices. The typical spring slowdown in overall pending home sales is also impacting vacation-home sales. Plus, many people with the desire and means to buy a vacation home this year have already done so throughout the pandemic.

Additionally, mortgage-lending rules for second homes tightened in April and May. Under new federal rules, second-home and investment property mortgages can make up just 7% of a lender's total pipeline. That's on top of regulations that make it difficult to get a loan for condo towers in resort areas that may be used as short-term rentals.

"In addition to tighter lending rules, vacation-home buyers are starting to react to rising prices," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Home prices have been climbing rapidly for the last several months, and it seems they've finally gotten prohibitively high for some people searching for second homes. Vacation-home buyers are quicker to back away from properties that are potentially overpriced because they're not a necessity. People searching for primary residences may have to shell out more money than they want to because they need a roof over their heads."

"A lot of the people who were driven to hunt for vacation homes over the last year have already bought them," Fairweather continued. "The pandemic and remote work drove many affluent Americans to relocate to vacation destinations, at least part of the time. But with offices reopening and life returning to some semblance of normal, people are less focused on fleeing to the beach or the lake."

