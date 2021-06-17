Redfin Reports More Than 31% of Homebuyers Are Looking to Move to Another Metro

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Nationwide, 31.4% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different metro area in April and May, according to a new report from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This is roughly the same share Redfin saw in the first quarter and up from 27% from a year earlier.

Although the overall housing market is starting to stabilize after a red-hot start to the year, homebuyer interest in relocating remains elevated above pre-pandemic levels, and Redfin agents in popular destinations say they're still seeing an influx of out-of-towners.

The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of more than two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across 87 metro areas in April and May, excluding searches unlikely to precede an actual relocation or home purchase. To be included in this dataset, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in a particular metro area, and homes in that area must make up at least 80% of the user's searches.

Home prices are rising rapidly in the most popular destinations

Relatively affordable areas tend to be the most popular destinations for Redfin.com users looking to relocate, with Phoenix, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Austin and Miami topping the list. But as home prices continue to rise at a rapid rate, some of the most popular destinations in the U.S. are quickly becoming less affordable for migrants and locals alike.

In three out of those five metros, the median home-sale price is growing faster than it is nationwide. And with the exception of Las Vegas, prices are higher than the $377,000 national median.

Phoenix, Austin and Sacramento are also among the five metros with the biggest home-price increases in May. Home prices in Austin were up 42.4% year over year in May to $470,000, the biggest increase of the 88 largest U.S. metros. Phoenix, with a 33.3% gain to $400,000, had the second-biggest annual price increase in the U.S., and Sacramento had the fifth-biggest increase.

"People moving into Phoenix from California, Oregon, Washington and even the Midwest are flooding the market, depleting inventory and pushing up prices," said Phoenix Redfin agent Vincent Shook. "So many people can work remotely from anywhere in the country, so they started looking at Arizona versus a place like Los Angeles or Seattle and thinking, 'why stay in such a high-priced market when I can get a larger home in Phoenix for a lower price?' Largely because of those buyers moving in with higher salaries and the ability to easily offer over list price, nearly every home is selling for more than its asking price."

Prices in Las Vegas (+18.4% to $355,000) and Miami (+24.3% to $409,000) were also up significantly year over year. (Note that year-over-year increases may be exaggerated because the coronavirus pandemic slowed homebuying and selling activity in May 2020.)

Homes in the most popular destinations are still significantly more affordable than the places people are leaving

Still, people moving into places like Austin and Phoenix from expensive coastal areas are paying a much lower price for homes in their new location. A homebuyer could purchase three homes in Austin for the price of one home in San Francisco, or two homes in Phoenix for the price of one in Los Angeles.

In San Francisco, the most common origin for people moving to Austin, the typical home sold for $1.54 million in May, up 2.8% from last year. Though prices are growing comparatively slowly in San Francisco, the price difference is still staggering: The typical home in San Francisco sold for $1,070,000 more than the typical home in Austin in May.

In Los Angeles, the top origin for people relocating to Phoenix and Las Vegas, prices are rising so much that the home-price gap is widening. The typical home in Los Angeles sold for $815,000 in May (up 28.3% year over year), $415,000 more than the typical home in Phoenix. That's up from a $345,000 gap a year earlier.

"Even though homes in popular destinations are much more expensive than they were a year ago, it's still well worth it for many people to leave expensive coastal cities in favor of inland metros," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "That's especially true if they're working remotely and keeping the same salary. The story is different for locals, many of whom are being priced out of their hometowns."

Top 10 Metros by Net Inflow of Redfin.com Users and Their Top Origins Rank Metro* Net

Inflow,

May

2021† Net

Inflow,

May

2020 Portion of

Searches from

Users Outside the

Metro, May 2021 Portion of

Searches from

Users Outside the

Metro, May 2020 Top Origin Top Out-of-

State Origin Median sale price

(Destination; May

2021) Median sale price,

YoY (Destination;

May 2021) 1 Phoenix, AZ 9,490 7,736 38.5% 35.2% Los

Angeles,

CA Los

Angeles, CA $400,000 33.3% 2 Las Vegas,

NV 8,984 5,850 53.4% 46.5% Los

Angeles,

CA Los

Angeles, CA $355,000 18.4% 3 Sacramento,

CA 7,928 6,677 48.8% 45.5% San

Francisco,

CA Reno, NV $550,000 29.3% 4 Austin, TX 7,604 5,385 39.1% 34.8% San

Francisco,

CA San

Francisco,

CA $470,000 42.4% 5 Miami, FL 7,305 3,381 32% 27.3% New York,

NY New York,

NY $409,000 24.3% 6 Dallas, TX 7,239 4,327 32.1% 27.3% Los

Angeles,

CA Los

Angeles, CA $376,000 25.4% 7 Atlanta, GA 7,207 5,443 26.9% 26.4% New York,

NY New York,

NY $325,000 24.5% 8 Tampa, FL 6,442 3,887 59.8% 57.7% Orlando,

FL New York,

NY $300,000 20% 9 Orlando, FL 5,470 2,205 58.6% 52.6% New York,

NY New York,

NY $315,000 14.1% 10 Cape Coral,

FL 5,439 2,114 77.3% 74.9% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL $320,000 31.1% *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in April and May 2021 †Negative values indicate a net outflow; among the two million users sampled for this analysis only

Expensive coastal cities are losing residents

New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Denver are the places Redfin.com users most commonly looked to leave in May.

Big, expensive cities tend to top the list of places people are leaving, and they typically move to more affordable areas. For instance, Sacramento is the top destination for people leaving San Francisco, and Phoenix is the top destination for people leaving Seattle.

Top 10 Metros by Net Outflow of Redfin.com Users and Their Top Destinations Rank Metro* Net

Outflow,

May 2021† Net

Outflow,

May 2020 Portion of Local

Users Searching

Elsewhere, May

2021 Portion of Local

Users Searching

Elsewhere, May

2020 Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination Median sale price (Origin; May 2021) Median sale

price YoY

(Origin; May

2021) 1 New York, NY 45,874 25,937 36.5% 35.7% Boston, MA Boston, MA $640,000 12.3% 2 San Francisco, CA 32,188 25,038 23% 22.3% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA $1,540,000 2.8% 3 Los Angeles,

CA 25,845 13,276 19% 15.8% San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV $815,000 28.3% 4 Washington, DC 14,932 8,094 15% 12.3% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD $512,500 16.5% 5 Denver, CO 8,587 3,799 31.8% 24.3% Seattle, WA Seattle, WA $532,000 22.3% 6 Chicago, IL 5,827 6,124 13.3% 11.5% Cape Coral, FL Cape Coral, FL $316,000 19.2% 7 Seattle, WA 5,804 4,080 15.5% 13.2% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ $738,000 26.1% 8 Milwaukee, WI 3,763 1,039 46.9% 36.3% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL $270,000 12.5% 9 Boston, MA 3,268 2,815 14.9% 11.8% Portland, ME Portland, ME $625,000 17.9% 10 Detroit, MI 2,289 736 26.9% 23% Cleveland, OH Cleveland, OH $179,000 32.3% *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in April and May 2021 †Among the two million users sampled for this analysis only

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/april-may-2021-housing-migration-trends

