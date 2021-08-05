Redfin Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization.

Revenue increased 121% year-over-year to $471 million during the second quarter. Gross profit was $126 million, a increase of 174% from $46 million in the second quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross profit was $88 million, an increase of 90% from $46 million in the second quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross margin was 35%, compared to 34% in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were $156 million, an increase of 210% from $50 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were 33% of revenue, up from 24% in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $27.9 million, compared to net loss of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.9 million in the second quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was $29.8 million. Stock-based compensation was $13.7 million, up from $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization was $13.8 million, up from $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest income was $0.1 million and interest expense was $2.8 million, compared to $0.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.29, compared to net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, of $0.08 in the second quarter of 2020.

"Even in a rapidly expanding market, Redfin gained more market-share in the second quarter than at any point since our 2017 initial public offering," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "And we took share where it mattered most: in markets where we offer Redfin Premier services, Redfin listings above a million dollars grew three times faster than listings below a million dollars. Despite increased pricing discipline and record gross margins, RedfinNow bought 40% more homes in the second quarter than we did in all of 2020; our properties revenue grew 139%. And even though this was our first quarter owning RentPath, we already hired a world-class RentPath CEO."

Second Quarter Highlights

Reached market share of 1.18% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2020.

Saved homebuyers and sellers over $82 million in the second quarter. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission typically charged by traditional agents.

Redfin's mobile application and website reached 48.4 million average monthly visitors in the second quarter, an increase of 14% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Continued RedfinNow expansion by launching in Tucson, Boston and Portland, Oregon .

and . Closed the acquisition of RentPath on April 2 ; announced the appointment of Jon Ziglar as RentPath's Chief Executive Officer, effective August 16 .

; announced the appointment of as RentPath's Chief Executive Officer, effective . Improved software for customers, agents, partners, home services and mortgage teams, including:

New data architecture in the cloud that will let Redfin's software engineers move faster;



New Loan Queue software for Redfin mortgage processors to improve workflow by providing a clear list of tasks, deadlines and documents in one place; and



Expanding Fast Offers software to Redfin agents in Seattle , making it easy to create offer paperwork on the go with a few clicks.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS® ("NAR"). NAR data for the most recent period is preliminary and may subsequently be updated by NAR. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of August 5, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the third quarter of 2021 we expect:

Total revenue between $530 million and $541 million , representing a year-over-year increase between 124% and 128% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Included within total revenue are properties segment revenue between $231 million and $236 million , and RentPath revenue between $40 million and $41 million .

and , representing a year-over-year increase between 124% and 128% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Included within total revenue are properties segment revenue between and , and RentPath revenue between and . Total net loss between $24 million and $20 million , compared to total net income of $34 million in the third quarter of 2020. RentPath's contribution to the net loss is expected to be approximately $17 million . This guidance includes approximately $14 million of expected stock-based compensation, $14 million of expected depreciation and amortization, and $4 million of expected net interest expense. Net income attributable to common stockholders will include the value of dividends on our convertible preferred stock, which we expect to pay in shares of our common stock.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook, and the anticipated benefits from our improved software. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by our quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Redfin-F

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 735,387



$ 925,276

Restricted cash 52,295



20,544

Short-term investments 29,605



131,561

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $204 and $160 84,757



54,719

Inventory 249,003



49,158

Loans held for sale 51,643



42,539

Prepaid expenses 18,028



12,131

Other current assets 7,152



4,898

Total current assets 1,227,870



1,240,826

Property and equipment, net 53,907



43,988

Right-of-use assets, net 58,144



44,149

Long-term investments 36,085



11,922

Goodwill 407,228



9,186

Intangibles, net 203,782



1,830

Other assets, noncurrent 14,059



8,619

Total assets $ 2,001,075



$ 1,360,520

Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 26,095



$ 5,644

Accrued liabilities 102,345



69,460

Other payables 17,367



13,184

Warehouse credit facilities 46,425



39,029

Secured revolving credit facility 123,770



23,949

Convertible senior notes, net 23,428



22,482

Lease liabilities 14,633



11,973

Total current liabilities 354,063



185,721

Lease liabilities and deposits, noncurrent 60,958



49,339

Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 1,211,517



488,268

Payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent 7,841



6,812

Deferred tax liabilities 1,254



—

Total liabilities 1,635,633



730,140

Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 40,000 shares issued and outstanding 39,846



39,823

Stockholders' equity





Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized;

104,838,095 and 103,000,594 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 105



103

Additional paid-in capital 651,627



860,556

Accumulated other comprehensive income 77



211

Accumulated deficit (326,213)



(270,313)

Total stockholders' equity 325,596



590,557

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity $ 2,001,075



$ 1,360,520



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Service $ 298,870



$ 141,135



$ 474,463



$ 252,613

Product 172,445



72,530



265,171



152,047

Total revenue 471,315



213,665



739,634



404,660

Cost of revenue(1)













Service 177,762



93,891



312,613



192,259

Product 167,417



73,735



258,527



153,483

Total cost of revenue 345,179



167,626



571,140



345,742

Gross profit 126,136



46,039



168,494



58,918

Operating expenses













Technology and development(1) 41,488



17,961



69,166



38,235

Marketing(1) 55,398



9,482



67,200



35,190

General and administrative(1) 59,567



23,022



96,957



47,349

Total operating expenses 156,453



50,465



233,323



120,774

Loss from operations (30,317)



(4,426)



(64,829)



(61,856)

Interest income 135



437



293



1,540

Interest expense (2,813)



(2,665)



(4,151)



(5,109)

Income tax benefit 5,052



—



5,052



—

Other income (expense), net 65



43



(27)



(1,303)

Net loss $ (27,878)



$ (6,611)



$ (63,662)



$ (66,728)

Dividends on convertible preferred stock (1,877.865)



(1,284)



(4,213.733)



(1,284)

Net loss attributable to common stock—basic and

diluted $ (29,756)



$ (7,895)



$ (67,876)



$ (68,012)

Net loss per share attributable to common stock—basic

and diluted $ (0.29)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.71)

Weighted average shares to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stock—basic and diluted 104,391,337



98,785,318



103,912,212



96,114,012

















Net Loss $ (27,878)



$ (6,611)



$ (63,662)



$ (66,728)

Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 0.246



$ 3



$ (0.414)



$ (22)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale debt

securities 84



(137)



134



421

Comprehensive loss $ (27,794)



$ (6,745)



$ (63,528)



$ (66,329)



(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue $ 3,758



$ 1,769



$ 6,736



$ 3,407

Technology and development 5,771



3,124



11,532



6,772

Marketing 535



352



1,078



727

General and administrative 3,679



1,960



6,981



3,510

Total $ 13,743



$ 7,205



$ 26,327



$ 14,416



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (63,662)



$ (66,728)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 18,018



6,865

Stock-based compensation 26,327



14,416

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,203



3,477

Non-cash lease expense 5,448



4,522

Impairment costs —



1,420

Net loss (gain) on IRLCs, forward sales commitments, and loans held for sale 238



(1,928)

Other 169



(218)

Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (22,312)



(14,959)

Inventory (199,845)



65,153

Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,137)



6,827

Accounts payable 15,766



1,040

Accrued liabilities, other payables, deferred tax liabilities, and payroll tax

liabilities, noncurrent 26,915



13,819

Lease liabilities (6,144)



(5,481)

Origination of loans held for sale (488,274)



(294,076)

Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale 478,652



274,595

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (213,638)



8,744

Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (13,580)



(6,072)

Purchases of investments (104,877)



(88,724)

Sales of investments 89,536



3,183

Maturities of investments 92,843



40,351

Cash paid for acquisition (608,000)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (544,078)



(51,262)

Financing activities





Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs —



39,801

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs —



69,701

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans 12,496



11,052

Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units (16,530)



(6,065)

Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities 464,250



290,891

Repayments to warehouse credit facilities (456,854)



(271,627)

Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility 230,608



39,587

Repayments to secured revolving credit facility (130,788)



(36,816)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 561,529



—

Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (62,647)



—

Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes (1,925)



—

Other payables—deposits held in escrow 97



19,056

Principal payments under finance lease obligations (353)



(30)

Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs (305)



(4)

Net cash provided by financing activities 599,578



155,546

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash —



(22)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (158,138)



113,006

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Beginning of period 945,820



247,448

End of period 787,682



360,454



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30,

2021

Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sep. 30

2020

Jun. 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Sep. 30,

2019

Jun. 30,

2019 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 48,437



46,202



44,135



49,258



42,537



35,519



30,595



35,633



36,557

Real estate services transactions

































Brokerage 21,006



14,317



16,951



18,980



13,828



10,751



13,122



16,098



15,580

Partner 4,597



3,944



4,940



5,180



2,691



2,479



2,958



3,499



3,357

Total 25,603



18,261



21,891



24,160



16,519



13,230



16,080



19,597



18,937

Real estate services revenue per

transaction

































Brokerage $ 11,307



$ 10,927



$ 10,751



$ 10,241



$ 9,296



$ 9,520



$ 9,425



$ 9,075



$ 9,332

Partner 3,195



3,084



3,123



2,988



2,417



2,535



2,369



2,295



2,218

Aggregate 9,850



9,233



9,030



8,686



8,175



8,211



8,127



7,865



8,071

Aggregate home value of real estate

services transactions (in millions) $ 14,612



$ 9,621



$ 11,478



$ 12,207



$ 7,576



$ 6,098



$ 7,588



$ 9,157



$ 8,986

U.S. market share by value 1.18 %

1.16 %

1.04 %

1.04 %

0.94 %

0.92 %

0.95 %

0.96 %

0.94 % Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as

a percentage of real estate services

revenue 64 %

62 %

63 %

63 %

63 %

61 %

62 %

63 %

64 % Average number of lead agents 2,456



2,277



1,981



1,820



1,399



1,826



1,526



1,579



1,603

RedfinNow homes sold 292



171



83



37



162



171



212



168



80

Revenue per RedfinNow home sold $ 570,930



$ 525,173



$ 471,551



$ 504,583



$ 444,690



$ 461,916



$ 466,939



$ 476,770



$ 498,083



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Real estate services (brokerage) $ 237,511



$ 128,543



$ 393,957



$ 230,894

Real estate services (partner) 14,688



6,506



26,851



12,791

Properties revenue 172,445



72,184



265,171



151,282

Rentals revenue 42,548



—



42,548



—

Other revenue 8,521



7,246



17,878



11,496

Intercompany elimination (4,398)



(814)



(6,771)



(1,803)

Total revenue $ 471,315



$ 213,665



$ 739,634



$ 404,660

















Cost of revenue













Real estate services $ 164,125



$ 88,799



$ 292,342



$ 182,361

Properties 167,420



73,348



258,551



152,647

Rentals 7,570



—



7,570



—

Other 10,462



6,293



19,448



12,537

Intercompany elimination (4,398)



(814)



(6,771)



(1,803)

Total cost of revenue $ 345,179



$ 167,626



$ 571,140



$ 345,742

















Gross profit













Real estate services $ 88,074



$ 46,250



$ 128,466



$ 61,324

Properties 5,025



(1,164)



6,620



(1,365)

Rentals 34,978



—



34,978



—

Other (1,941)



953



(1,570)



(1,041)

Total gross profit $ 126,136



$ 46,039



$ 168,494



$ 58,918

















Gross margin (percentage of revenue)













Real estate services 34.9 %

34.2 %

30.5 %

25.2 % Properties 2.9



(1.6)



2.5



(0.9)

Rentals 82.2



—



82.2



—

Other (22.8)



13.2



(8.8)



(9.1)

Total gross margin 26.8



21.5



22.8



14.6



