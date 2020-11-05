Redfin Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and expenses related to actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $237 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $93 million, an increase of 74% from $53 million in the third quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $92 million, an increase of 70% from $54 million in the third quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 44%, compared to 35% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were $56 million, an increase of 22% from $46 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were 24% of revenue, up from 19% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $34.2 million, compared to net income of $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.5 million in the third quarter. Net income attributable to common stock was $32.0 million. Stock-based compensation was $11.3 million, up from $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization was $3.7 million, up from $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interest income was $0.3 million and interest expense was $2.5 million, compared to $1.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Direct and incremental costs related to COVID-19 were $0.3 million and are included in general and administrative expenses.

Net income per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.30, compared to net income per share, diluted, of $0.07 in the third quarter of 2019.

"Redfin's increasing share of North America's online real estate audience, coupled with a strong housing market, has generated demand faster than we can recruit agents, lenders and partners," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Our market share gains have resumed, and seem to be accelerating. Our mortgage business generated its first quarterly gross profits. It has taken us more than a decade to build the technology and the vast network of local agents to let people tour almost any home for sale in almost any town in America, virtually or in person. This capability was a convenience for people still likely to use a traditional agent for a cross-town move. But for the millions of Americans now free to move anywhere in the country, that little Redfin touring button on their cell-phone screen has become the passport to a new life."

Third Quarter Highlights

Reached market share of 1.04% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of .08 percentage points from the third quarter of 2019. (1)

Saved homebuyers and sellers over $61 million in the third quarter of 2020. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission.

in the third quarter of 2020. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission. Grew visitors to our website and mobile application by 38% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Kicked off a massive hiring effort to meet surging consumer demand and welcomed over 400 new employees to Redfin in the third quarter.

Conducted nearly 21,000 video tours. Even as the majority of Redfin consumers have resumed in-person touring, approximately 9% of third quarter tour requests were for video tours, a sign Redfin's virtual brokerage capabilities will be a long-term competitive advantage even after the pandemic subsides.

Launched RedfinNow in Palm Springs. The company has now resumed RedfinNow offers in 11 of 13 markets and has continued to expand to additional markets in the fourth quarter.

Created a new Home Sale Advisor role to better help customers navigate their home selling options at Redfin, whether they choose to list on the market with a local Redfin agent or sell directly to RedfinNow.

Increased the percentage of Redfin employees who are people of color from 31% in June to 32% in September.

Appointed Kerry D. Chandler , an experienced HR executive, to the Redfin Board of Directors.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of November 5, 2020, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the fourth quarter of 2020 we expect:

Total revenue between $226 million and $233 million , representing a year-over-year decrease between 3% and 0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Properties segment revenue between $31 million and $34 million is included in the guidance provided.

and , representing a year-over-year decrease between 3% and 0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Properties segment revenue between and is included in the guidance provided. Net income between $2 million and $5 million , compared to net loss of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This guidance includes approximately $10.5 million of expected stock-based compensation, $4.2 million of expected depreciation and amortization, and $7.5 million of expected interest expense associated with our convertible senior notes and other credit obligations. This guidance also includes approximately $8.1 million of an expected one-time, non-cash expense associated with the repurchase of a portion of our convertible senior notes due 2023. Net income attributable to common stock will include the value of dividend on our convertible preferred stock, which we expect to pay in shares of our common stock.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Redfin

Redfin may post updates about COVID-19's impact on the U.S. residential real estate industry or its business on its company blog at www.redfin.com/blog/real-estate-news/. We encourage investors and others interested in our company to review and subscribe to the information we post on our company blog, as some of the information may be material.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue













Service $ 217,280



$ 158,519



$ 469,893



$ 405,160

Product 19,636



80,164



171,683



141,445

Total revenue 236,916



238,683



641,576



546,605

Cost of revenue(1)













Service 122,583



104,397



314,842



297,320

Product 21,261



80,909



174,744



144,807

Total cost of revenue 143,844



185,306



489,586



442,127

Gross profit 93,072



53,377



151,990



104,478

Operating expenses













Technology and development(1) 22,452



18,801



60,687



50,421

Marketing(1) 12,421



8,361



47,611



68,611

General and administrative(1)(2) 21,190



18,779



68,539



57,881

Total operating expenses 56,063



45,941



176,837



176,913

Income (loss) from operations 37,009



7,436



(24,847)



(72,435)

Interest income 319



1,576



1,859



5,804

Interest expense (2,522)



(2,274)



(7,631)



(6,564)

Other income (expense), net (640)



44



(1,943)



172

Net income (loss) $ 34,166



$ 6,782



$ (32,562)



$ (73,023)

Dividend on convertible preferred stock (1,530)



—



(2,814)



—

Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities (653)



—



—



—

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock—basic and diluted $ 31,983



$ 6,782



$ (35,376)



$ (73,023)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock—basic $ 0.32



$ 0.07



$ (0.36)



$ (0.80)

Weighted average shares of common stock—basic 99,840,144



91,994,731



97,365,122



91,279,086

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock—diluted 0.30



0.07



(0.36)



(0.80)

Weighted average shares of common stock—diluted 107,607,711



97,171,270



97,365,122



91,279,086

.............................................................................





.





Other comprehensive income (loss)













Net income (loss) $ 34,166



$ 6,782



$ (32,562)



$ (73,023)

Foreign currency translation adjustments 6



(10)



(16)



28

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (139)



(8)



282



(2)

Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 34,033



$ 6,764



$ (32,296)



$ (72,997)



(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue $ 2,574



$ 1,605



$ 5,981



$ 4,398

Technology and development 4,964



3,320



11,736



8,661

Marketing 403



390



1,130



1,025

General and administrative 3,407



2,195



6,917



5,708

Total $ 11,348



$ 7,510



$ 25,764



$ 19,792



(2) Includes direct and incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $321 and $7,846, which are partially offset by $56 and $1,348 in employee retention credits allowed under the CARES Act, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,573



$ 234,679

Restricted cash 16,393



12,769

Short-term investments 129,809



70,029

Accounts receivable, net 41,085



19,223

Inventory 24,993



74,590

Loans held for sale 41,921



21,985

Prepaid expenses 7,698



14,822

Other current assets 5,189



3,496

Total current assets 638,661



451,593

Property and equipment, net 42,210



39,577

Right-of-use assets, net 45,392



52,004

Long-term investments 17,072



30,978

Goodwill and intangibles, net 11,138



11,504

Other non-current assets 8,776



10,557

Total assets $ 763,249



$ 596,213

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,375



$ 2,122

Accrued liabilities 57,517



38,022

Other payables 10,550



7,884

Warehouse credit facilities 40,308



21,302

Secured revolving credit facility 14,923



4,444

Convertible senior notes, net 124,495



—

Current lease liabilities 11,682



11,408

Total current liabilities 262,850



85,182

Non-current lease liabilities and deposits 51,597



59,869

Convertible senior notes, net —



119,716

Non-current payroll tax liabilities 8,711



—

Total liabilities 323,158



264,767

Commitments and contingencies





Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 40,000 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively 39,812



—

Stockholders' equity





Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 100,241,416 and 93,001,597 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 100



93

Additional paid-in capital 684,219



583,097

Accumulated other comprehensive income 308



42

Accumulated deficit (284,348)



(251,786)

Total stockholders' equity 400,279



331,446

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 763,249



$ 596,213











Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (32,562)



$ (73,023)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 10,581



6,366

Stock-based compensation 25,764



19,792

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,254



4,674

Non-cash lease expense 6,821



4,727

Impairment costs 2,063



—

Other (693)



(401)

Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (21,862)



(9,071)

Inventory 49,597



(82,766)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,168



(82)

Accounts payable 851



579

Accrued liabilities, other payables, and non-current payroll tax liabilities 28,469



18,994

Lease liabilities (8,368)



(5,095)

Origination of loans held for sale (479,153)



(285,182)

Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale 459,605



267,850

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 51,535



(132,638)

Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (10,391)



(12,821)

Purchases of investments (135,118)



(106,063)

Sales of investments 6,583



1,005

Maturities of investments 82,772



4,900

Net cash used in investing activities (56,154)



(112,979)

Financing activities





Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 39,801



—

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 69,701



—

Proceeds from the issuance of shares resulting from employee equity plans 15,119



10,869

Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units (10,987)



(2,856)

Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities 473,283



280,129

Repayments to warehouse credit facilities (454,277)



(262,875)

Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility 57,378



—

Repayments to secured revolving credit facility (46,899)



—

Other payables—deposits held in escrow 2,097



637

Principal payments for finance lease obligations (59)



—

Cash paid for debt issuance costs (4)



(152)

Net cash provided by financing activities 145,153



25,752

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16)



28

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 140,518



(219,837)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Beginning of period 247,448



439,055

End of period $ 387,966



$ 219,218



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Sep. 30,

2020

Jun. 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Sep. 30,

2019

Jun. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Sep. 30,

2018 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 49,258



42,537



35,519



30,595



35,633



36,557



31,107



25,212



29,236

Real estate services transactions

































Brokerage 18,980



13,828



10,751



13,122



16,098



15,580



8,435



9,822



12,876

Partner 5,180



2,691



2,479



2,958



3,499



3,357



2,125



2,749



3,333

Total 24,160



16,519



13,230



16,080



19,597



18,937



10,560



12,571



16,209

Real estate services revenue per transaction

































Brokerage $ 10,241



$ 9,296



$ 9,520



$ 9,425



$ 9,075



$ 9,332



$ 9,640



$ 9,569



$ 9,227

Partner 2,988



2,417



2,535



2,369



2,295



2,218



2,153



2,232



2,237

Aggregate 8,686



8,175



8,211



8,127



7,865



8,071



8,134



7,964



7,790





































Aggregate home value of real estate services transactions (in millions) $ 12,207



$ 7,576



$ 6,098



$ 7,588



$ 9,157



$ 8,986



$ 4,800



$ 5,825



$ 7,653

U.S. market share by value 1.04 %

0.93 %

0.93 %

0.94 %

0.96 %

0.94 %

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.85 % Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue 63 %

63 %

61 %

62 %

63 %

64 %

64 %

66 %

66 % Average number of lead agents 1,820



1,399



1,826



1,526



1,579



1,603



1,503



1,419



1,397



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Real estate services revenue













Brokerage revenue $ 194,375



$ 146,096



$ 425,269



$ 372,809

Partner revenue 15,478



8,030



28,269



20,053

Total real estate services revenue 209,853



154,126



453,538



392,862

Properties revenue 19,005



80,164



170,287



141,445

Other revenue 8,503



5,161



19,999



13,490

Intercompany eliminations (445)



(768)



(2,248)



(1,192)

Total revenue $ 236,916



$ 238,683



$ 641,576



$ 546,605

















Cost of revenue













Real estate services $ 117,944



$ 100,048



$ 300,305



$ 284,447

Properties 20,460



80,909



173,107



144,807

Other 5,885



5,117



18,422



14,065

Intercompany eliminations (445)



(768)



(2,248)



(1,192)

Total cost of revenue $ 143,844



$ 185,306



$ 489,586



$ 442,127

















Gross profit by segment













Real estate services $ 91,909



$ 54,078



$ 153,233



$ 108,415

Properties (1,455)



(745)



(2,820)



(3,362)

Other 2,618



44



1,577



(575)

Total gross profit $ 93,072



$ 53,377



$ 151,990



$ 104,478

















Gross margin (percentage of revenue)













Real estate services 43.8 %

35.1 %

33.8 %

27.6 % Properties (7.7)



(0.9)



(1.7)



(2.4)

Other 30.8



0.9



7.9



(4.3)

Total gross margin 39.3



22.4



23.7



19.1



