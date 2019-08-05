Redfin Reveals The 6 U.S. Metros Where You Can Retire by Age 40

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Honolulu, Boston, and Washington, D.C., are the top metros where high-earners can retire by age 40, according to a new report from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Redfin determined the list of metros by calculating an estimated budget for individuals who earn a household income in the 75th percentile for their metro, start working at age 22, live in a median-priced two-bedroom condo, have average annual non-housing expenditures and save the rest. Retirees must then maintain the same cost of living by relying on compounded savings and investment accounts from age 40 until age 85.

"Many people dream of retirement, especially after a grueling day at the office. But accomplishing it by age 40 can feel especially lofty, short of winning the lottery. But it's not impossible. If you want to make it happen, your best strategy is to focus your efforts on living where you can earn a high income, rather than simply a place with really cheap living expenses," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "Saving up for early retirement requires earning enough to afford to put away thousands of dollars each month. It takes a lot of discipline to maintain such a frugal lifestyle, especially when you can afford not to. But the payoff, for some, to retire decades early might be well worth it."

Below are the six U.S. metro areas where early retirement is possible, assuming you meet the following financial criteria:

1. Honolulu, HI

Median sale price of a two-bedroom condo: $425,000

Total non-housing expenditures: $40,745

75th percentile median household income: $184,000

Estimated yearly savings needed to retire by 40: $77,806

2. Boston, MA

Median sale price of a two-bedroom condo: $614,000

Total non-housing expenditures: $45,301

75th percentile median household income: $207,500

Estimated yearly savings needed to retire by 40: $82,104

3. Washington, D.C.

Median sale price of a two-bedroom condo: $325,000

Total non-housing expenditures: $50,820

75th percentile median household income: $207,000

Estimated yearly savings needed to retire by 40: $91,494

4. Chicago, IL

Median sale price of a two-bedroom condo: $220,000

Total non-housing expenditures: $39,328

75th percentile median household income: $152,600

Estimated yearly savings needed to retire by 40: $68,222

5. Tampa, FL

Median sale price of a two-bedroom condo: $142,500

Total non-housing expenditures: $31,522

75th percentile median household income: $115,375

Estimated yearly savings needed to retire by 40: $52,522

6. Baltimore, MD

Median sale price of a two-bedroom condo: $200,000

Total non-housing expenditures: $45,878

75th percentile median household income: $170,000

Estimated yearly savings needed to retire by 40: $73,673

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/best-place-to-retire-early .

