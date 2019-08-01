Redfin Second-Quarter 2019 Revenue up 39% Year-over-Year to $197.8 Million

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.

Revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $197.8 million during the second quarter. Gross profit was $48.3 million, an increase of 7% from $45.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 24%, compared to 32% in the second quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross profit was $49.2 million, an increase of 8% from $45.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross margin was 32%, compared to 35% in the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were $60.8 million, an increase of 42% from $42.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were 31% of revenue, up from 30% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $12.6 million, compared to net income of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Stock-based compensation was $5.9 million, up from $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $2.2 million, up from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Interest income was $1.9 million and interest expense was $2.2 million, up from $0.7 million and zero, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.14, compared to net income per share, basic and diluted, of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2018.

"The second quarter is a turning point for our company," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Year-over-year growth in website traffic, brokerage sales, and revenues overall accelerated for the second straight quarter. Our new businesses have built the infrastructure and delivered the results needed for more rapid expansion, with significant margin gains in mortgage and title, and integrated field execution for instant-offers and the brokerage. The years of work we've invested in each of these businesses are now positioning us to be the first to deliver a complete solution at a national scale for people moving from one home to the next."

Highlights

Reached market share of 0.94% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 0.11 percentage points from the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 0.11 percentage points from the second quarter of 2018. (1)

Continued to drive strong traffic growth, with visitors to our website and mobile application increasing by 27% over the second quarter of 2018.

Saved Redfin homebuyers and sellers over $54 million in the second quarter, compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents.

in the second quarter, compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents. Expanded brokerage service to Vancouver, BC and Des Moines, IA . Redfin is now reaching customers across 92 markets and serves 78% of the U.S. population.

and . Redfin is now reaching customers across 92 markets and serves 78% of the U.S. population. Rolled out a new Buyer Deal Room on both iOS and Android to help our homebuyers stay up to date on key milestones and to-dos in their home purchase right from our mobile application.

Added marketing stats to our sellers' personalized dashboard to show them all of the ways Redfin is marketing their home to likely buyers through email, social media, and push notifications.

Expanded Redfin Mortgage to Florida , Maryland , and Tennessee . Invested in our proprietary efficiency tools and software for our mortgage team to further streamline the preapproval, underwriting, and closing process.

, , and . Invested in our proprietary efficiency tools and software for our mortgage team to further streamline the preapproval, underwriting, and closing process. Rolled out a new Redfin Mortgage closing disclosure tool that is saving our closing department 50 minutes per loan.

Expanded RedfinNow to Denver . As of the end of the second quarter, RedfinNow was also available in Dallas, TX , Los Angeles , San Diego , Inland Empire, and Orange County, CA.

. As of the end of the second quarter, RedfinNow was also available in , , , Inland Empire, and Rolled out integrated home-selling consultations to Denver , where a Redfin listing agent now presents the RedfinNow cash offer alongside her presentation of what the home could list for on the open market. This service is also available in Dallas .

, where a Redfin listing agent now presents the RedfinNow cash offer alongside her presentation of what the home could list for on the open market. This service is also available in . Developed software that lets people unlock a RedfinNow listing from their smartphone and tour on demand. It is now available in Dallas , San Diego , and the Inland Empire.

, , and the Inland Empire. Launched Redfin Direct in Boston , allowing unrepresented homebuyers to make offers on Redfin listings using a step-by-step online tool, which in turn can help Redfin sellers save money in buyer agent commission fees. During the second quarter, our listings received 52 Direct offers, resulting in 4 closings.

, allowing unrepresented homebuyers to make offers on Redfin listings using a step-by-step online tool, which in turn can help Redfin sellers save money in buyer agent commission fees. During the second quarter, our listings received 52 Direct offers, resulting in 4 closings. Opened a new office in Frisco, TX for our rapidly growing mortgage, RedfinNow, and brokerage teams. It's also a new engineering hub for Redfin, our first outside of Seattle and San Francisco . These engineers will sit alongside our brokerage, title, and mortgage teams and build technology to deliver a complete home buying and selling solution to our customers.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of transactions conducted by our lead agents or our partner agents. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of August 1, 2019, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the third quarter of 2019 we expect:

Total revenue between $223 million and $233 million , representing year-over-year growth between 59% and 66% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Properties segment revenue between $67 million and $72 million is included in the guidance provided.

and , representing year-over-year growth between 59% and 66% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Properties segment revenue between and is included in the guidance provided. Net income between $3.4 million and $6.4 million , compared to net income of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. This guidance includes approximately $6.6 million of expected stock-based compensation and $2.5 million of expected depreciation and amortization.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com . The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2018, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 170,000 homes worth more than $85 billion.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Service $ 157,872



$ 133,656



$ 246,641



$ 210,498

Product 39,908



8,986



61,281



12,038

Total revenue 197,780



142,642



307,922



222,536

Cost of revenue(1)













Service 108,528



88,341



192,923



159,196

Product 40,906



9,088



63,898



12,430

Total cost of revenue 149,434



97,429



256,821



171,626

Gross profit 48,346



45,213



51,101



50,910

Operating expenses













Technology and development(1) 16,063



13,033



31,620



25,796

Marketing(1) 27,050



14,435



60,250



27,770

General and administrative(1) 17,654



15,288



39,102



32,062

Total operating expenses 60,767



42,756



130,972



85,628

Income (loss) from operations (12,421)



2,457



(79,871)



(34,718)

Interest income 1,913



729



4,229



1,307

Interest expense (2,153)



—



(4,290)



—

Other income, net 36



21



128



179

Net income (loss) $ (12,625)



$ 3,207



$ (79,804)



$ (33,232)

Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.14)



$ 0.04



$ (0.88)



$ (0.40)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.14)



$ 0.04



$ (0.88)



$ (0.40)

Weighted average shares - basic 91,216,886



83,164,670



90,915,334



82,590,979

Weighted average shares - diluted 91,216,886



90,743,178



90,915,334



82,590,979

















Net income (loss) $ (12,625)



$ 3,207



$ (79,804)



$ (33,232)

Other comprehensive income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 37



—



38



—

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities 6



—



6



—

Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (12,582)



$ 3,207



$ (79,760)



$ (33,232)



(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,328



$ 1,392



$ 2,793



$ 2,691

Technology and development 2,685



1,726



5,341



3,200

Marketing 349



157



635



276

General and administrative 1,514



1,503



3,513



2,808

Total $ 5,876



$ 4,778



$ 12,282



$ 8,975



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,104



$ 432,608

Restricted cash 18,133



6,446

Short-term investments 35,365



—

Accrued revenue, net 38,686



15,363

Inventory 85,654



22,694

Loans held for sale 30,169



4,913

Prepaid expenses 6,763



11,916

Other current assets 5,860



2,307

Total current assets 461,734



496,247

Long-term investments 34,954



—

Property and equipment, net 35,675



25,187

Right of use assets, net 44,830



—

Goodwill and intangibles, net 11,748



11,992

Other non-current assets 10,627



9,395

Total assets 599,568



542,821

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable 4,217



2,516

Accrued liabilities 57,423



30,837

Other payables 18,250



6,544

Borrowings under warehouse credit facilities 29,427



4,733

Current operating lease liabilities 8,719



—

Current portion of deferred rent 36



1,588

Total current liabilities 118,072



46,218

Non-current operating lease liabilities 52,634



—

Deferred rent —



11,079

Convertible senior notes, net 116,617



113,586

Total liabilities 287,323



170,883

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 91,777,537 and 90,151,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 92



90

Additional paid-in capital 562,894



542,829

Accumulated other comprehensive income 44



—

Accumulated deficit (250,785)



(170,981)

Total stockholders' equity 312,245



371,938

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 599,568



$ 542,821



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities





Net loss $ (79,804)



$ (33,232)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 3,809



3,902

Stock-based compensation 12,282



8,974

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,031



—

Non-cash lease expense 2,943



—

Other (100)



—

Change in assets and liabilities





Accrued revenue (23,323)



(5,568)

Inventory (62,960)



(11,137)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,230



3,682

Accounts payable 1,350



1,934

Accrued liabilities and other payables 26,494



7,481

Operating lease liabilities (3,301)



—

Deferred rent (5)



(583)

Origination of loans held for sale (153,335)



(29,249)

Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale 128,080



27,555

Net cash used in operating activities (143,609)



(26,241)

Investing activities





Purchases of investments (70,312)



—

Sales of investments 100



—

Purchases of property and equipment (9,504)



(4,045)

Net cash used in investing activities (79,716)



(4,045)

Financing activities





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 8,965



14,394

Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units (1,792)



(227)

Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities 149,900



28,551

Repayments of warehouse credit facilities (125,206)



(27,076)

Other payables - deposits held in escrow 11,602



13,631

Net cash provided by financing activities 43,469



29,273

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 38



—

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (179,818)



(1,013)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





Beginning of period 439,055



212,658

End of period $ 259,237



$ 211,645



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Sep. 30,

2018

Jun. 30,

2018

Mar. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

Sep. 30,

2017

Jun. 30,

2017 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 36,557



31,107



25,212



29,236



28,777



25,820



21,377



24,518



24,400

Real estate services transactions

































Brokerage 15,580



8,435



9,822



12,876



12,971



7,285



8,598



10,527



10,221

Partner 3,357



2,125



2,749



3,333



3,289



2,237



2,739



3,101



2,874

Total 18,937



10,560



12,571



16,209



16,260



9,522



11,337



13,628



13,095

Real estate services revenue per transaction

































Brokerage $ 9,332



$ 9,640



$ 9,569



$ 9,227



$ 9,510



$ 9,628



$ 9,659



$ 9,289



$ 9,301

Partner 2,218



2,153



2,232



2,237



2,281



2,137



2,056



1,960



1,945

Aggregate 8,071



8,134



7,964



7,790



8,048



7,869



7,822



7,621



7,687

Aggregate home value of real estate services transactions (in millions) $ 8,986



$ 4,800



$ 5,825



$ 7,653



$ 7,910



$ 4,424



$ 5,350



$ 6,341



$ 6,119

U.S. market share by value 0.94 %

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.85 %

0.83 %

0.73 %

0.71 %

0.71 %

0.64 % Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue 64 %

64 %

66 %

66 %

68 %

66 %

69 %

69 %

69 % Average number of lead agents 1,603



1,503



1,419



1,397



1,415



1,327



1,118



1,028



1,010



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue by segment













Brokerage revenue $ 145,399



$ 123,355



$ 226,713



$ 193,498

Partner revenue 7,447



7,503



12,023



12,285

Total real estate services revenue 152,846



130,858



238,736



205,783

Properties revenue 39,908



8,986



61,281



12,038

Other revenue 5,281



2,798



8,329



4,715

Intercompany eliminations (255)



—



(424)



—

Total revenue $ 197,780



$ 142,642



$ 307,922



$ 222,536

















Cost of revenue by segment













Real estate services cost of revenue $ 103,616



$ 85,337



$ 184,399



$ 153,501

Properties cost of revenue 40,906



9,088



63,898



12,430

Other cost of revenue 5,167



3,004



8,948



5,695

Intercompany eliminations (255)



—



(424)



—

Total cost of revenue $ 149,434



$ 97,429



$ 256,821



$ 171,626

















Gross profit by segment













Real estate services gross profit $ 49,230



$ 45,521



54,337



52,282

Properties gross profit (998)



(102)



(2,617)



(392)

Other gross profit 114



(206)



(619)



(980)

Total gross profit $ 48,346



$ 45,213



$ 51,101



$ 50,910



