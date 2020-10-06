Redfin Survey: 22% of Homebuyers and Sellers Say the Presidential Election Is Impacting Their Plans

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Twenty-two percent of homebuyers and sellers said the upcoming presidential election is impacting their plans to buy or sell a home, according to an August survey from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's down from 32% in November 2019, per a similar Redfin survey. The drop from last year is likely due to the pandemic, which seems to be outweighing the election as a factor for homebuyers and sellers.

Thirteen percent of respondents said the election is making them more hesitant to buy or sell a home, down from 20% in November 2019. Nine percent of respondents said the election is making them less hesitant to buy or sell a home, down from 12% in November. Election concerns are unlikely to have a major impact on the housing market, partly because a portion of those people will move forward with their plans to buy and/or sell once the election has passed. The survey included more than 1,400 U.S. residents who plan to buy or sell a home in the next 12 months.

Alisha Pruitt, a Redfin agent in Silicon Valley, said she doesn't expect this year's upcoming presidential election to impact real estate activity.

"Almost all the buyers I work with ask how the election could impact their home purchase," Pruitt said. "I don't have a crystal ball, but presidential elections have never seemed to affect the housing market much in the six election cycles I've been a real estate agent. The pandemic is having a much bigger impact, with low mortgage rates motivating buyers who want more space to work from home."

Indeed, three-quarters of buyers and half of sellers say the coronavirus pandemic is impacting their plans this year. Forty-three percent of buyers said they're planning to buy a home later than originally planned because of the pandemic, and 34% said they're buying a home sooner than originally planned. Of sellers, 21% said the pandemic is delaying their selling plans, 19% said it's accelerating their selling plans, and 10% said they've decided not to sell their home.

"Some home sellers—and buyers, to a lesser extent—are delaying their plans because of all the stress and uncertainty in the world, including the divisiveness surrounding the presidential election," said Danielle Field, a Redfin real estate agent in Louisville, KY. "They don't want to add one more stressful experience to their lives. I'm hopeful that once the election is over and there's finally some certainty in this country, people will start putting their homes on the market again, creating more inventory for buyers."

Analysis of Past Presidential Elections Shows Minimal Impact on Home Sales; Sales Dip 1.5% in December and Rebound 1.5% in January



Redfin analyzed home sales in past presidential election years going back to 1980 and found elections have little impact on home sales when controlling for other economic factors such as changes in mortgage rates. Home sales rose by an average of just 0.4% in October and November of presidential election years compared with non-election years. In December of presidential election years—the month representing closed sales for offers made during November—home sales dropped by an average of 1.5%, followed by a 1.5% recovery in January.

"Home sales typically don't rise or fall much during the months surrounding a presidential election compared with those same months in non-election years, and although the upcoming election is happening at a particularly tumultuous time in our country's history, I expect the trend to remain the same," said Redfin economist Taylor Marr. "While it's possible this year's election results may be up in the air for a few weeks and the delay could cause some people to hold off on buying or selling a home, the impact would likely be short-lived."

Redfin Forecasts 6.2 Million Total Home Sales in 2020, Highest Since 2005

All in all, Redfin's model forecasts that about 6.2 million homes will be sold by the end of 2020, 3% more than in 2019, and the most homes sold in any year since 2006. The model also allows for a range of possible outcomes: It forecasts 6.08 million homes sold, 1% more than 2019, on the low end, and 6.4 million, 6% more than 2019, on the high end. Redfin's forecast is based on many factors, including regional sales trends of new and existing sales, mortgage rates and income growth. The large forecast range is due to this election's uncertainty.

The full report and methodology are available at: https://www.redfin.com/blog/presidential-election-impact-home-sales

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage search site, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate . We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers over $800 million and we've helped them buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

https://www.redfin.com

