Redfin Third-Quarter 2019 Revenue up 70% Year-over-Year to $239 Million

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.

Revenue increased 70% year-over-year to $239 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $53.4 million, an increase of 26% from $42.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross profit was $54.1 million, an increase of 26% from $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross margin was 35%, compared to 34% in the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were $45.9 million, an increase of 18% from $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were 19% of revenue, down from 28% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income was $6.8 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Stock-based compensation was $7.5 million, up from $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $2.6 million, up from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Interest income was $1.6 million and interest expense was $2.3 million, compared to $1.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income per share, basic and diluted, was $0.07, compared to net income per share, basic and diluted, of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2018.

"Redfin's third quarter was strong across the board, with accelerating revenues and year-over-year gross-margin gains in every one of our businesses," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "We're investing more in better service, but also in disruptive technologies that let people tour and buy homes without an agent. We've expanded instant offers for homeowners from six to ten markets, and are now showing homebuyers the commissions that a seller is offering their agent. These are big strides toward our long-term goal of redefining real estate in the consumers' favor."

Highlights

Reached market share of 0.96% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 0.02 percentage points from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of 0.11 percentage points from the third quarter of 2018. (1)

Continued to drive strong traffic growth, with visitors to our website and mobile application increasing by 22% over the third quarter of 2018.

Saved Redfin homebuyers and sellers over $57 million in the third quarter, compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents.

in the third quarter, compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents. Expanded RedfinNow to Austin , Houston , and San Antonio, TX. As of the end of the third quarter, RedfinNow was also available in Denver, CO , Dallas, TX , Los Angeles , San Diego , Inland Empire, and Orange County, CA.

, , and As of the end of the third quarter, RedfinNow was also available in , , , , Inland Empire, and Launched Redfin Direct in Northern Virginia , allowing unrepresented homebuyers to make offers on Redfin listings using a step-by-step online tool, which in turn can help Redfin sellers save money in buyer agent commission fees. During the third quarter, our listings received 68 Direct offers, resulting in 18 closings.

, allowing unrepresented homebuyers to make offers on Redfin listings using a step-by-step online tool, which in turn can help Redfin sellers save money in buyer agent commission fees. During the third quarter, our listings received 68 Direct offers, resulting in 18 closings. Launched Direct Access for RedfinNow listings in Austin , Denver and our Southern California markets. Direct Access makes it easy for buyers to tour RedfinNow listings on their own with their smartphone.

, and our markets. Direct Access makes it easy for buyers to tour RedfinNow listings on their own with their smartphone. Redfin Home Services rolled out a fleet of Redfin-branded vans for our renovation superintendents, further streamlining the process of getting homes ready for the market.

Launched a referral partnership with Opendoor in Atlanta and Phoenix to give more Redfin customers the chance to compare a cash offer to listing with a Redfin agent. Homesellers in these markets can now request an Opendoor offer through Redfin's website and mobile application.

and to give more Redfin customers the chance to compare a cash offer to listing with a Redfin agent. Homesellers in these markets can now request an Opendoor offer through Redfin's website and mobile application. Expanded Fast Offers technology to Redfin agents in California , making it simple for agents to prepare offer paperwork for clients even on a mobile device. The software is now available in 33 markets.

, making it simple for agents to prepare offer paperwork for clients even on a mobile device. The software is now available in 33 markets. In an effort to arm consumers with as much information as possible, Redfin is now displaying the commission offered to the buyer's agent for homes listed by Redfin.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of November 6, 2019, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 we expect:

Total revenue between $211 million and $220 million , representing year-over-year growth between 70% and 77% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Properties segment revenue between $80 million and $85 million is included in the guidance provided.

and , representing year-over-year growth between 70% and 77% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Properties segment revenue between and is included in the guidance provided. Net loss between $12.8 million and $9.5 million , compared to net loss of $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This guidance includes approximately $7.6 million of expected stock-based compensation and $2.7 million of expected depreciation and amortization.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com . The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2018, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 170,000 homes worth more than $85 billion.

Redfin-F

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Service $ 158,519



$ 128,905



$ 405,160



$ 339,403

Product 80,164



11,350



141,445



23,388

Total revenue 238,683



140,255



546,605



362,791

Cost of revenue(1)













Service 104,397



86,294



297,320



245,490

Product 80,909



11,656



144,807



24,086

Total cost of revenue 185,306



97,950



442,127



269,576

Gross profit 53,377



42,305



104,478



93,215

Operating expenses













Technology and development(1) 18,801



14,310



50,421



40,105

Marketing(1) 8,361



8,236



68,611



36,006

General and administrative(1) 18,779



16,470



57,881



48,532

Total operating expenses 45,941



39,016



176,913



124,643

Income (loss) from operations 7,436



3,289



(72,435)



(31,428)

Interest income 1,576



1,775



5,804



3,082

Interest expense (2,274)



(1,610)



(6,564)



(1,610)

Other income, net 44



21



172



200

Net income (loss) $ 6,782



$ 3,475



$ (73,023)



$ (29,756)

Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.07



$ 0.04



$ (0.80)



$ (0.35)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.07



$ 0.04



$ (0.80)



$ (0.35)

Weighted average shares - basic 91,994,731



87,743,223



91,279,086



84,327,266

Weighted average shares - diluted 97,171,270



94,642,463



91,279,086



84,327,266

















Net income (loss) $ 6,782



$ 3,475



$ (73,023)



$ (29,756)

Other comprehensive income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (10)



—



28



—

Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (8)



—



(2)



—

Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,764



$ 3,475



$ (72,997)



$ (29,756)



(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,605



$ 1,370



$ 4,398



$ 4,061

Technology and development 3,320



2,135



8,661



5,335

Marketing 390



155



1,025



431

General and administrative 2,195



1,838



5,708



4,646

Total $ 7,510



$ 5,498



$ 19,792



$ 14,473



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,234



$ 432,608

Restricted cash 9,984



6,446

Short-term investments 62,054



—

Accrued revenue, net 24,434



15,363

Inventory 105,460



22,694

Loans held for sale 22,246



4,913

Prepaid expenses 8,391



11,916

Other current assets 5,763



2,307

Total current assets 447,566



496,247

Property and equipment, net 37,560



25,187

Right-of-use asset, net 45,513



—

Long-term investments 38,480



—

Goodwill and intangibles, net 11,626



11,992

Other non-current assets 11,240



9,395

Total assets $ 591,985



$ 542,821

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,173



$ 2,516

Accrued liabilities 50,867



30,837

Other payables 7,157



6,544

Borrowings under warehouse credit facilities 21,987



4,733

Current operating lease liabilities 9,731



—

Current portion of deferred rent 132



1,588

Total current liabilities 93,047



46,218

Non-current operating lease liabilities 53,059



—

Deferred rent —



11,079

Convertible senior notes, net 118,158



113,586

Total liabilities 264,264



170,883

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 92,212,316 and 90,151,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 92



90

Additional paid-in capital 571,607



542,829

Accumulated other comprehensive income 26



—

Accumulated deficit (244,004)



(170,981)

Total stockholders' equity 327,721



371,938

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 591,985



$ 542,821



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities





Net loss $ (73,023)



$ (29,756)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 6,366



6,123

Stock-based compensation 19,792



14,472

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,674



1,128

Non-cash lease expense 4,727



—

Other (401)



—

Change in assets and liabilities:





Accrued revenue (9,071)



80

Inventory (82,766)



(21,779)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (82)



1,808

Accounts payable 579



702

Accrued liabilities and other payables 18,994



11,357

Operating lease liabilities (5,207)



—

Deferred rent 112



(913)

Origination of loans held for sale (285,182)



(56,157)

Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale 267,850



52,127

Net cash used in operating activities (132,638)



(20,808)

Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (12,821)



(5,528)

Purchases of investments (106,063)



—

Sale of investments 1,005



—

Maturities of investments 4,900



—

Net cash used in investing activities (112,979)



(5,528)

Financing activities





Proceeds from the issuance of shares resulting from employee equity plans 10,869



17,314

Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units (2,856)



(705)

Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities 280,129



54,806

Repayments of warehouse credit facilities (262,875)



(51,031)

Other payables - deposits held in escrow 637



7,684

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs —



138,953

Proceeds from follow on offering —



107,593

Cash paid for debt issuance costs (152)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 25,752



274,614

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 28



—

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (219,837)



248,278

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Beginning of period 439,055



212,658

End of period $ 219,218



$ 460,936



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Sep. 30,

2019

Jun. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Sep. 30,

2018

Jun. 30,

2018

Mar. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

Sep. 30,

2017 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 35,633



36,557



31,107



25,212



29,236



28,777



25,820



21,377



24,518

Real estate services transactions

































Brokerage 16,098



15,580



8,435



9,822



12,876



12,971



7,285



8,598



10,527

Partner 3,499



3,357



2,125



2,749



3,333



3,289



2,237



2,739



3,101

Total 19,597



18,937



10,560



12,571



16,209



16,260



9,522



11,337



13,628

Real estate services revenue per transaction

































Brokerage $ 9,075



$ 9,332



$ 9,640



$ 9,569



$ 9,227



$ 9,510



$ 9,628



$ 9,659



$ 9,289

Partner 2,295



2,218



2,153



2,232



2,237



2,281



2,137



2,056



1,960

Aggregate 7,865



8,071



8,134



7,964



7,790



8,048



7,869



7,822



7,621

Aggregate home value of real estate services transactions (in millions) $ 9,157



$ 8,986



$ 4,800



$ 5,825



$ 7,653



$ 7,910



$ 4,424



$ 5,350



$ 6,341

U.S. market share by value 0.96 %

0.94 %

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.85 %

0.83 %

0.73 %

0.71 %

0.71 % Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue 63 %

64 %

64 %

66 %

66 %

68 %

66 %

69 %

69 % Average number of lead agents 1,579



1,603



1,503



1,419



1,397



1,415



1,327



1,118



1,028



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue by segment













Brokerage revenue $ 146,096



$ 118,809



$ 372,809



$ 312,306

Partner revenue 8,030



7,456



20,053



19,741

Total real estate services revenue 154,126



126,265



392,862



332,047

Properties revenue 80,164



11,350



141,445



23,388

Other revenue 5,161



2,691



13,490



7,407

Intercompany elimination (768)



(51)



(1,192)



(51)

Total revenue 238,683



140,255



546,605



362,791

















Cost of revenue













Real estate services $ 100,048



$ 83,274



$ 284,447



$ 236,775

Properties 80,909



11,656



144,807



24,086

Other 5,117



3,071



14,065



8,766

Intercompany elimination (768)



(51)



(1,192)



(51)

Total cost of revenue $ 185,306



$ 97,950



$ 442,127



$ 269,576

















Gross profit by segment













Real estate services $ 54,078



$ 42,991



$ 108,415



$ 95,272

Properties (745)



(306)



(3,362)



(698)

Other 44



(380)



(575)



(1,359)

Total gross profit $ 53,377



$ 42,305



$ 104,478



$ 93,215



SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

http://www.redfin.com

