Redfin Third-Quarter 2019 Revenue up 70% Year-over-Year to $239 Million

Redfin

Nov 06, 2019, 16:01 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.

Revenue increased 70% year-over-year to $239 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $53.4 million, an increase of 26% from $42.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross profit was $54.1 million, an increase of 26% from $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Real estate services gross margin was 35%, compared to 34% in the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were $45.9 million, an increase of 18% from $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses were 19% of revenue, down from 28% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income was $6.8 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Stock-based compensation was $7.5 million, up from $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $2.6 million, up from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Interest income was $1.6 million and interest expense was $2.3 million, compared to $1.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income per share, basic and diluted, was $0.07, compared to net income per share, basic and diluted, of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2018.

"Redfin's third quarter was strong across the board, with accelerating revenues and year-over-year gross-margin gains in every one of our businesses," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "We're investing more in better service, but also in disruptive technologies that let people tour and buy homes without an agent. We've expanded instant offers for homeowners from six to ten markets, and are now showing homebuyers the commissions that a seller is offering their agent. These are big strides toward our long-term goal of redefining real estate in the consumers' favor."

Highlights

  • Reached market share of 0.96% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 0.02 percentage points from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of 0.11 percentage points from the third quarter of 2018.(1)
  • Continued to drive strong traffic growth, with visitors to our website and mobile application increasing by 22% over the third quarter of 2018.
  • Saved Redfin homebuyers and sellers over $57 million in the third quarter, compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents.
  • Expanded RedfinNow to Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, TX. As of the end of the third quarter, RedfinNow was also available in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, San Diego, Inland Empire, and Orange County, CA.
  • Launched Redfin Direct in Northern Virginia, allowing unrepresented homebuyers to make offers on Redfin listings using a step-by-step online tool, which in turn can help Redfin sellers save money in buyer agent commission fees. During the third quarter, our listings received 68 Direct offers, resulting in 18 closings.
  • Launched Direct Access for RedfinNow listings in Austin, Denver and our Southern California markets. Direct Access makes it easy for buyers to tour RedfinNow listings on their own with their smartphone.
  • Redfin Home Services rolled out a fleet of Redfin-branded vans for our renovation superintendents, further streamlining the process of getting homes ready for the market.
  • Launched a referral partnership with Opendoor in Atlanta and Phoenix to give more Redfin customers the chance to compare a cash offer to listing with a Redfin agent. Homesellers in these markets can now request an Opendoor offer through Redfin's website and mobile application.
  • Expanded Fast Offers technology to Redfin agents in California, making it simple for agents to prepare offer paperwork for clients even on a mobile device. The software is now available in 33 markets.
  • In an effort to arm consumers with as much information as possible, Redfin is now displaying the commission offered to the buyer's agent for homes listed by Redfin.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of November 6, 2019, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 we expect:

  • Total revenue between $211 million and $220 million, representing year-over-year growth between 70% and 77% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Properties segment revenue between $80 million and $85 million is included in the guidance provided.
  • Net loss between $12.8 million and $9.5 million, compared to net loss of $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This guidance includes approximately $7.6 million of expected stock-based compensation and $2.7 million of expected depreciation and amortization.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.  All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2018, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 170,000 homes worth more than $85 billion.

Redfin-F

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue






Service

$

158,519

$

128,905

$

405,160

$

339,403

Product

80,164

11,350

141,445

23,388

Total revenue

238,683

140,255

546,605

362,791

Cost of revenue(1)






Service

104,397

86,294

297,320

245,490

Product

80,909

11,656

144,807

24,086

Total cost of revenue

185,306

97,950

442,127

269,576

Gross profit

53,377

42,305

104,478

93,215

Operating expenses






Technology and development(1)

18,801

14,310

50,421

40,105

Marketing(1)

8,361

8,236

68,611

36,006

General and administrative(1)

18,779

16,470

57,881

48,532

Total operating expenses

45,941

39,016

176,913

124,643

Income (loss) from operations

7,436

3,289

(72,435)

(31,428)

Interest income

1,576

1,775

5,804

3,082

Interest expense

(2,274)

(1,610)

(6,564)

(1,610)

Other income, net

44

21

172

200

Net income (loss)

$

6,782

$

3,475

$

(73,023)

$

(29,756)

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

0.07

$

0.04

$

(0.80)

$

(0.35)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.07

$

0.04

$

(0.80)

$

(0.35)

Weighted average shares - basic

91,994,731

87,743,223

91,279,086

84,327,266

Weighted average shares - diluted

97,171,270

94,642,463

91,279,086

84,327,266








Net income (loss)

$

6,782

$

3,475

$

(73,023)

$

(29,756)

Other comprehensive income:






Foreign currency translation adjustments

(10)



28


Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities

(8)



(2)


Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

6,764

$

3,475

$

(72,997)

$

(29,756)

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cost of revenue

$

1,605

$

1,370

$

4,398

$

4,061

Technology and development

3,320

2,135

8,661

5,335

Marketing

390

155

1,025

431

General and administrative

2,195

1,838

5,708

4,646

Total

$

7,510

$

5,498

$

19,792

$

14,473

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)


September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

209,234

$

432,608

Restricted cash

9,984

6,446

Short-term investments

62,054


Accrued revenue, net

24,434

15,363

Inventory

105,460

22,694

Loans held for sale

22,246

4,913

Prepaid expenses

8,391

11,916

Other current assets

5,763

2,307

Total current assets

447,566

496,247

Property and equipment, net

37,560

25,187

Right-of-use asset, net

45,513


Long-term investments

38,480


Goodwill and intangibles, net

11,626

11,992

Other non-current assets

11,240

9,395

Total assets

$

591,985

$

542,821

Liabilities and stockholders' equity


Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$

3,173

$

2,516

Accrued liabilities

50,867

30,837

Other payables

7,157

6,544

Borrowings under warehouse credit facilities

21,987

4,733

Current operating lease liabilities

9,731


Current portion of deferred rent

132

1,588

Total current liabilities

93,047

46,218

Non-current operating lease liabilities

53,059


Deferred rent



11,079

Convertible senior notes, net

118,158

113,586

Total liabilities

264,264

170,883

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity


Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 92,212,316 and 90,151,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

92

90

Additional paid-in capital

571,607

542,829

Accumulated other comprehensive income

26


Accumulated deficit

(244,004)

(170,981)

Total stockholders' equity

327,721

371,938

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

591,985

$

542,821

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Operating activities


Net loss

$

(73,023)

$

(29,756)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

6,366

6,123

Stock-based compensation

19,792

14,472

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

4,674

1,128

Non-cash lease expense

4,727


Other

(401)


Change in assets and liabilities:


Accrued revenue

(9,071)

80

Inventory

(82,766)

(21,779)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(82)

1,808

Accounts payable

579

702

Accrued liabilities and other payables

18,994

11,357

Operating lease liabilities

(5,207)


Deferred rent

112

(913)

Origination of loans held for sale

(285,182)

(56,157)

Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale

267,850

52,127

Net cash used in operating activities

(132,638)

(20,808)

Investing activities


Purchases of property and equipment

(12,821)

(5,528)

Purchases of investments

(106,063)


Sale of investments

1,005


Maturities of investments

4,900


Net cash used in investing activities

(112,979)

(5,528)

Financing activities


Proceeds from the issuance of shares resulting from employee equity plans

10,869

17,314

Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units

(2,856)

(705)

Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities

280,129

54,806

Repayments of warehouse credit facilities

(262,875)

(51,031)

Other payables - deposits held in escrow

637

7,684

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs



138,953

Proceeds from follow on offering



107,593

Cash paid for debt issuance costs

(152)


Net cash provided by financing activities

25,752

274,614

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

28


Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(219,837)

248,278

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:


Beginning of period

439,055

212,658

End of period

$

219,218

$

460,936

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Sep. 30,
2019

Jun. 30,
2019

Mar. 31,
2019

Dec. 31,
2018

Sep. 30,
2018

Jun. 30,
2018

Mar. 31,
2018

Dec. 31,
2017

Sep. 30,
2017

Monthly average visitors (in thousands)

35,633

36,557

31,107

25,212

29,236

28,777

25,820

21,377

24,518

Real estate services transactions
















Brokerage

16,098

15,580

8,435

9,822

12,876

12,971

7,285

8,598

10,527

Partner

3,499

3,357

2,125

2,749

3,333

3,289

2,237

2,739

3,101

Total

19,597

18,937

10,560

12,571

16,209

16,260

9,522

11,337

13,628

Real estate services revenue per transaction
















Brokerage

$

9,075

$

9,332

$

9,640

$

9,569

$

9,227

$

9,510

$

9,628

$

9,659

$

9,289

Partner

2,295

2,218

2,153

2,232

2,237

2,281

2,137

2,056

1,960

Aggregate

7,865

8,071

8,134

7,964

7,790

8,048

7,869

7,822

7,621

Aggregate home value of real estate services transactions (in millions)

$

9,157

$

8,986

$

4,800

$

5,825

$

7,653

$

7,910

$

4,424

$

5,350

$

6,341

U.S. market share by value

0.96

%

0.94

%

0.83

%

0.81

%

0.85

%

0.83

%

0.73

%

0.71

%

0.71

%

Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue

63

%

64

%

64

%

66

%

66

%

68

%

66

%

69

%

69

%

Average number of lead agents

1,579

1,603

1,503

1,419

1,397

1,415

1,327

1,118

1,028

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue by segment






Brokerage revenue

$

146,096

$

118,809

$

372,809

$

312,306

Partner revenue

8,030

7,456

20,053

19,741

Total real estate services revenue

154,126

126,265

392,862

332,047

Properties revenue

80,164

11,350

141,445

23,388

Other revenue

5,161

2,691

13,490

7,407

Intercompany elimination

(768)

(51)

(1,192)

(51)

Total revenue

238,683

140,255

546,605

362,791








Cost of revenue






Real estate services

$

100,048

$

83,274

$

284,447

$

236,775

Properties

80,909

11,656

144,807

24,086

Other

5,117

3,071

14,065

8,766

Intercompany elimination

(768)

(51)

(1,192)

(51)

Total cost of revenue

$

185,306

$

97,950

$

442,127

$

269,576








Gross profit by segment






Real estate services

$

54,078

$

42,991

$

108,415

$

95,272

Properties

(745)

(306)

(3,362)

(698)

Other

44

(380)

(575)

(1,359)

Total gross profit

$

53,377

$

42,305

$

104,478

$

93,215

SOURCE Redfin

