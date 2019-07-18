Redfin to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019

SEATTLE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release second-quarter 2019 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com . An archived webcast will also be available at http://investors.redfin.com for at least three months following the call.

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2018, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 170,000 homes worth more than $85 billion.

Redfin-F

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

http://www.redfin.com

