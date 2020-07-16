Redfin to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Results on July 30, 2020

SEATTLE, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release second-quarter 2020 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com . An archived webcast will also be available at http://investors.redfin.com for at least three months following the call.

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, including brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. In a commission-driven industry, our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

