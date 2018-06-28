Redfin to Host Annual Women in Technology Event in San Francisco on July 12

Women@Work is designed to provide attendees with concrete strategies to drive change in the technology industry and in their own careers. In conversation with leading journalists, prominent business leaders will share their experience with building more inclusive workplaces and why it matters, breaking up the 'boys' club' of Silicon Valley and launching companies and programs that are measurably increasing diversity in their respective fields. This year's speakers include:

Emily Chang , Anchor and Executive Producer of Bloomberg Technology, Author of Brotopia, in conversation with Pui-Wing Tam , Technology Editor, The New York Times

, Anchor and Executive Producer of Bloomberg Technology, Author of in conversation with , Technology Editor, The Bridget Frey , Chief Technology Officer of Redfin, who will deliver the keynote followed by a conversation with Jenna Blaha , Technology and Fashion Editor, ELLE Magazine

, Chief Technology Officer of Redfin, who will deliver the keynote followed by a conversation with , Technology and Fashion Editor, Emily Melton , Partner, DFJ, in conversation with Molly Wood , Host of Marketplace Tech

, Partner, DFJ, in conversation with , Host of Marketplace Tech Shannon Spanhake , Founder and CEO of Cleo, in conversation with Katy Steinmetz , San Francisco Bureau Chief, TIME

"The Women@Work event was created to inspire and energize the technology community by putting a spotlight on some of the women who are changing the status quo in the industry," said Bridget Frey, CTO of Redfin. "We're proud to bring together these leaders and help inspire a next generation of diversity champions as they tackle challenges such as building a company, influencing their workplace or developing their career."

Redfin is working to promote a more inclusive technology industry, both by creating meaningful change within its workplace as well as encouraging dialogue and collaboration with leaders in the field. As of December 2017, 32 percent of engineers, product managers and designers at Redfin were women, among the highest in the industry.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is the next-generation real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate, the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 80 major metro areas across the U.S. The company has closed more than $60 billion in home sales.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-to-host-annual-women-in-technology-event-in-san-francisco-on-july-12-300673799.html

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

http://www.redfin.com

