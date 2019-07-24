Redfin to Present at Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

SEATTLE, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following investor conference:

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Wednesday, August 7 at 9:05 a.m. ET

Four Seasons Hotel, Boston

A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be available at http://investors.redfin.com .

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2018, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 170,000 homes worth more than $85 billion.

Redfin-F

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

http://www.redfin.com

