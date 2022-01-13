RedFlag Mass Notification for Microsoft Teams is now available on Microsoft AppSource

RedFlag is the only system to send mass notifications via Microsoft Teams. Tweet this

"It is important to communicate to employees the way they consume information. The Teams integration allows us to reach our employees in an additional way," said Will Gott, Human Resource Manager at Wood-Mizer. "We have some employees that only communicate via Teams, so this ensures our messaging is heard."

For more details on the RedFlag + Teams integration, click here , or see the RedFlag listing on Microsoft AppSource.

As a Microsoft Silver Partner, The Teams integration deepens RedFlag's existing Microsoft Integration, ensuring Microsoft users can communicate quickly and securely with an ease of setup and integration not available in other platforms.

Current Microsoft + RedFlag users are now able to:

Extend their reach worldwide via app notifications through the Microsoft Teams app

Use the Active Directory sync to automatically import and continuously synchronize recipient data (Coming Soon)

Enjoy Single Sign On for ease of use and security

Quickly send multi-channel messages right within Outlook via the add-in

Be confident in security, reliability, and scalability because RedFlag is built on Microsoft Azure

About Pocketstop

Pocketstop is a communication software solutions company empowering companies to create personalized, automated messages designed to provide rapid ROI, backed by the industry's best support at a cost customers can afford. Learn more at Pocketstop.com .

Media Contact:

Kristen Lawrence

[email protected]

SOURCE Pocketstop