RedFlag Releases Desktop Alerts as an Additional Communication Channel

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedFlag, a leader in mass notification software, today announced its latest technology update. This update includes an additional communication channel: desktop alerts.

Reaching people quickly and effectively is a complicated task. For companies with a workforce using desktop computers or those with limited access to mobile devices, like receptionists, retail workers, and employees in shared work areas or using shared monitors, desktop alerts enable immediate communication with these hard-to-reach workers.

We're thrilled to introduce desktop alerts as a pivotal feature in our mass notification solution. Post this

RedFlag's desktop alerts are intuitively disruptive and highly effective in capturing employees' attention, as they cut through distractions, ensuring critical information is instantly seen and acted upon where employees work.

Desktop alerts are seamlessly integrated into RedFlag's multi-channel platform, offering the same award winning, intuitive communication capabilities, such as user-friendly message transmission and precise targeting capabilities, including location-based geofencing for online devices.

"We're thrilled to introduce desktop alerts as a pivotal feature in our mass notification solution. This addition enhances real-time communication, ensuring that crucial updates and alerts reach users instantly and effectively," says Daniel Wagstaff, CRO of RedFlag. "In a world where every second counts, our desktop alerts provide a seamless way to stay informed and respond promptly, driving efficiency and security in every organization."

The beta release was a success, demonstrating the importance of RedFlag's desktop alerts in a critical situation.

"The more channels you add during a mass notification, the more success you are going to have for that notification. Desktop alerts fill a void at most facilities… if you don't hear PA announcements, are cut off from a personal device, or are in a meeting on a shared device, you can still get the alert quickly." – Mental Health State of NY

To experience the power of desktop alerts within RedFlag, schedule your own personalized demo here .

About Pocketstop RedFlag

RedFlag is a 5-star-rated, multi-channel mass notification system equipping companies to communicate with their entire workforce in real-time to keep them safe and supported when seconds count. For more information, visit pocketstop.com/redflag .

SOURCE Pocketstop