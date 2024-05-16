Redgate Announces Gibson Point, 291 Modern Apartment Homes Designed for Wellness and Seaside Living

Pre-leasing will be available June 1, with first move-ins expected in September

REVERE, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redgate announced Gibson Point , 291 apartment homes located in Revere, MA that offer residents a holistic wellness experience unlike any other. Nestled alongside the shimmering waters of the North Shore, Gibson Point provides opportunities for spa-like living in relaxed luxury apartments with breathtaking water views and seamless connectivity to Greater Boston. An on-site restaurant is planned to provide residents with healthy, flexible dining options from breakfast to dinner and beyond, allowing residents and neighbors to enjoy a holistic experience that nourishes their body, mind and soul from dawn to dusk.

Gibson Point contains a variety of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units that combine a blend of luxury and modern convenience. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, private terraces and balconies, high ceilings and work-from-home nooks. The property's opportune location provides residents with seamless connectivity to both Boston and Route 1A, including an in-house electric shuttle that will offer frequent and convenient rides for residents to-and-from the Wonderland T stop and other key locations, including Revere Beach.

Wellness-focused amenities are infused throughout Gibson Point, beginning with the on-site restaurant that will offer residents a wide array of chef-driven, healthy food options to enjoy throughout the day. A state-of-the-art fitness studio containing an array of top-line strength and cardio equipment, provides opportunities for both individual and group training sessions and includes an indoor/outdoor multipurpose studio designed for yoga or barre workouts. The on-site sauna and cold plunge pools will allow residents to engage in "thermal cycling" a process known to optimize the body's recovery processes.

Residents can cool down and unwind from a workout in the Recovery Room, which contains equipment such as Normatec leg compression boots, Therabody foam rollers and massage guns/loungers. Gibson Point's unparalleled digital spa platform makes signing up for on-site spa treatments, including massages and facials, a seamless experience and allows residents to continue their recovery and rejuvenation throughout the day.

Gibson Point will offer a unique combination of 11 private coworking areas, both indoors and outdoors, tailored to meet the needs of modern residents seeking flexible work from home solutions. Standing treadmill desks and walking pads will provide the perfect solution for residents who want to continue their wellness experience and stay active while working. An outdoor terrace space will extend off the co-working space and allow residents to soak up sunshine and waterfront views throughout their workday.

Gibson Point's immediate access to Gibson Park allows residents opportunities to practice golf and play tennis, pickleball, basketball, soccer, or whatever recreational activities they enjoy. Residents will also benefit from the kayak and rowing launch and soon-to-come community boating center. With nearby tennis, pickleball and basketball courts at Gibson Park, and easy access to a multi-purpose grass sports field, residents will have space for all their favorite activities. Residents are also encouraged to take advantage of the outdoor community garden space and grow fresh and healthy produce for themselves, family and neighbors.

At the end of a long day, Gibson Point's upper-level Sunset Lounge showcases waterfront views overlooking Gibson Park to support relaxation and community gatherings. The Sunset Lounge is equipped with an indoor/outdoor bar, deck outfitted with comfortable seating, and a fully equipped kitchen. With panoramic views of the ocean and the Boston skyline, the Sunset Lounge will be a panoramic viewpoint, offering residents a breath of fresh air to close out their day.

"From our state-of-the-art cold plunge pool to serene onsite spa experiences, every amenity at Gibson Point is meticulously curated to nurture mind, body, and soul," said Damian Szary, Principal of Redgate. "Paired with its commuter convenient location, on-site dining options, and picturesque vistas, Gibson Point will provide an unparalleled resident experience that serves as a gateway to a vibrant, balanced lifestyle."

More information about pre-leasing at Gibson Point can be found at livegibsonpoint.com. Pre-leasing begins June 1, with first move-ins expected in September.

At Redgate, we are passionate about creating great places to live and work that energize growth, inspire collaboration and cultivate authentic communities. Active in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and North Carolina, our team has thrived on solving complex real estate challenges since our founding in 2010. Through customized owners' representation and strategic advisory services, Redgate helps corporations, institutions and investors mitigate risk and deliver high-quality projects and results. As an investment manager, project sponsor and operator, Redgate pursues an opportunistic strategy that delivers attractive, risk-adjusted returns to equity investors in the multifamily, life sciences and industrial real estate sectors in priority high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.redgate-re.com .

