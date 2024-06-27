Redgrave Data Achieves Top Rankings from Chambers and Partners in Its 2024 Litigation Services and eDiscovery Guides

Redgrave Data's Tara Emory also achieves high recognition in the guide for sixth consecutive year

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave Data, an elite group of former practicing attorneys, award-winning data scientists, and IT professionals who solve the world's most complex problems in litigation, investigations, information governance, data privacy, and other regulatory matters, and Tara Emory, the company's senior vice president of AI legal strategy, have been recognized by Chambers and Partners for their expertise in litigation support and eDiscovery. London-based Chambers and Partners annually ranks the leading U.S. firms and attorneys based on in-depth research and interviews with clients and peers.

The guide honored Redgrave Data with elite ratings including a Band 1 (Top Tier) ranking globally in NewLaw Litigation Services, and a Band 2 national rating for Litigation Support in eDiscovery. Redgrave Data was described by Chambers as a prominent player in the U.S. eDiscovery market and attributed their recognition to its ability to help clients address comprehensive data analysis issues when facing litigation, its commitment to product development, as well as its willingness to help clients implement document review processes and protocols.

Chambers NewLaw guide identifies and ranks the most innovative organizations in the alternative legal services and legal tech markets, delivering indispensable insights and enabling decision-makers to secure the talent that is right for them. In recognizing Redgrave Data, Chambers cited the company's handling of technological approaches to complex eDiscovery issues, as well as its expertise in redesigning in-house legal operations related to data. Chambers highlighted the deep experience of Redgrave Data's specialists, who design and implement software solutions, develop process workflows, and create data visualizations to generate data-based insights for its clients, which include both in-house legal teams and law firms.

"We are honored to learn that Chambers and Partners has recognized our unique combination of legal and technological expertise and the significant impact we've had on the industry," said Mollie Nichols, CEO of Redgrave Data. "We will continue to commit ourselves to tackling the world's most intricate challenges in eDiscovery, litigation, investigations, information governance, and more. We look forward to what the future holds."

Tara Emory was recognized as a top litigation support professional with a national Band 1 rating in eDiscovery. Emory is a highly experienced legal technology consultant and lawyer, with a focus on guiding legal teams in efficient and compliant uses of artificial intelligence. Her expertise bridges the areas of law, data compliance, and technical aspects of data and software. In litigation, she is an expert on search methodologies, technology assisted review (TAR/machine learning), data preservation and collection approaches, discovery protocols, and strategies for resolving discovery issues with litigation adversaries, government regulators, and the courts. Tara works closely with the Redgrave Data team, provider partners, and clients to develop custom solutions for litigation and investigation matters, including reporting, data visualizations, analytics and machine learning strategies, workflows, and validation procedures. This is the sixth consecutive year Emory has been recognized in this guide.

"It's an immense honor to be recognized again by Chambers and Partners and to know that the work we're doing for our customers is really making a difference," said Tara. "We recognize that not all customer problems are the same, and we are determined to provide a solution that is unique to each one in this constantly evolving marketplace."

Chambers ranks companies and individuals in Bands 1 (highest) to 6, with all Band rankings considered a significant achievement. Chambers assesses attorneys and service providers on attributes most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. The annual Chambers guides are widely read by industry-leading companies and organizations across the world.

About Redgrave Data

Established in 2022, Redgrave Data is multi-disciplinary legal technology services company consisting of an elite group of attorneys, acclaimed data scientists, and seasoned software developers and technologists. Together, we tackle the world's most intricate challenges in litigation, investigations, information governance, data privacy, and regulatory matters. Leveraging our deep-seated proficiency at the crossroads of technology, science, and law, we wield a formidable array of off-the-shelf enterprise, legal tech, AI, and machine learning tools, as well as our own proprietary solutions. We are capable of rapid software development on-the-fly in the heat of litigation as clients are confronted with unique challenges that off-the-shelf technology cannot address. This empowers us to craft highly tailored applications quickly, playbooks for the longer game, and strategic roadmaps for critical areas like eDiscovery and information governance, ensuring they align perfectly with our clients' needs. The luminaries within the Redgrave Data team are recognized as leading authorities in the eDiscovery and legal domains. For further insights into our company, please visit https://www.redgravedata.com/.

