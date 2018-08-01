Redgrave LLP names Mathea Bulander and Dan Nichols as Partners

"We are pleased to announce the promotion of Mathea and Dan," said Victoria Redgrave, Chair, Executive Committee, Redgrave LLP. "Each epitomizes the Firm's pursuit of excellence on behalf of our clients as well as the dedication to being positive forces in our broader communities. We look forward to their continued success in the years to come."

ABOUT REDGRAVE LLP:

Redgrave LLP is focused exclusively in the area of information law. It is the only law firm with three of the top 30 eDiscovery lawyers in the United States: Jonathan Redgrave, Kevin Brady, and Chris King as rated globally in 2018 by Chambers and Partners. Mr. Redgrave has received Chambers and Partners 'Star' ranking which is given to lawyers with exceptional recommendations in their field. He is the only eDiscovery lawyer so recognized. Redgrave LLP provides Fortune and Global 500 companies and Am Law 100 law firms with the legal and technical advice, business strategy, and legal representation needed to support their immediate and future legal, regulatory, and operational requirements related to eDiscovery, privacy and data security, and information governance. The Firm's dedicated teams of legal, business, and technical professionals are at the forefront of helping global organizations address the ever-evolving challenges associated with the creation, receipt, storage, retrieval, production, and destruction of documents, and electronic information. Redgrave LLP has offices in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information, visit redgravellp.com.

Media contact:



Ann Koepke, Marketing Manager, Redgrave LLP



703.592.1168 | akoepke@redgravellp.com

SOURCE Redgrave LLP

Related Links

http://www.redgravellp.com

