Redgrave LLP Tops Chambers USA 2018 Rankings in eDiscovery

Chambers reports that "Jonathan Redgrave is considered the preeminent eDiscovery lawyer in the country." Chambers continues:

"Jonathan Redgrave stands out, as his reputation suggests, as a quick thinker and is a formidable foe in any litigation context," remarks one client. "He has an extensive record advising companies on complex eDiscovery issues and representing clients in the highest state and federal courts." Another enthuses: "As an expert he was spot on. He has a reputation with the federal authorities and judges for excellence and really deep knowledge, which is crucial in this area."

Kevin Brady is described by Chambers as "one of the phenomenal individuals, the real deal…." and Chris King, head of Redgrave's Chicago office, is noted by Chambers as being recognized for his "…considerable experience advising on cross-border data transfer issues and arguing eDiscovery motions in complex litigation."

"We accept this recognition on behalf of those who are named and also on behalf of our other accomplished attorneys who were nominated, including: Karen O. Hourigan, Monica McCarroll, Daniel J. Nichols, Mathea K.E. Bulander , Lisa A. Lukaszewski, Charles R. Ragan, and the Hon. Nan R. Nolan (ret.). It reflects how these and other attorneys at the Firm, as well as our other extraordinary professionals, including our Managing Directors, Directors, and Advisors, work together as teams to deliver on our promise of client service excellence," said Victoria A. Redgrave, Managing Partner, Redgrave LLP.

Along with its unique Chambers distinction, Redgrave is recognized by Who's Who Legal, with six lawyers acknowledged for being leading eDiscovery lawyers: Kevin F. Brady, Karen O. Hourigan, Christopher Q. King, Monica McCarroll, the Hon. Nan R. Nolan (ret.), and Jonathan M. Redgrave. Redgrave LLP is the only law firm with six lawyers recognized with this distinction.

Redgrave LLP focuses exclusively on addressing complex legal challenges that arise at the intersection of the law and technology, including eDiscovery, information governance, and data privacy and security. David C. Shonka, former three-term Acting General Counsel of the FTC, joined the Firm at the end of April 2018 and leads the Firm's Data Privacy and Security Practice. Redgrave LLP provides Global and Fortune 500 companies and Am Law 100 law firms with the legal and technical advice, business strategy, and legal representation needed to support their immediate and future legal, regulatory, and operational requirements. The Firm's dedicated teams of legal, business, and technical professionals are at the forefront of helping global organizations address the ever-evolving challenges associated with the creation, receipt, storage, retrieval, production, and destruction of documents and electronic information. Redgrave LLP has offices in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. Visit redgravellp.com

Since 1990, Chambers and Partners has published the leading directories of the legal profession. Chambers' reputation is based on their independence and objectivity. They have the largest research team of its kind in the world. It is accepted world-wide that Chambers' directories are among the most accurate and the most reliable legal resources.

