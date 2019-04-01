Redgrave LLP Welcomes Adam Cohen

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave LLP, the premier law firm focusing exclusively on eDiscovery and information law, is proud to announce that Adam I. Cohen has joined the firm as a Partner in New York.

With more than 20 years of experience in law and technology, Adam is certified as an Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), a Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), and an Ethical Hacker (CEH). He assists clients with cybersecurity, digital forensics and eDiscovery, data privacy, information governance, and records management. Adam's career history, which has included technology consulting and legal practice, makes his insight, advice, and legal representation especially valuable to clients.

"We are thrilled to have Adam on our team at Redgrave," said Victoria Redgrave, Chair, Executive Committee. "Our clients can expect valuable guidance from Adam, who will be advising companies on information security program compliance and investigating cybersecurity compromises that threaten privacy or intellectual property value."

Jonathan Redgrave, Managing Partner, added, "Adam is a recognized leader whose exceptional background combines his work as a cybersecurity advisor, where he consulted on critical technology issues, along with many years spent as a top litigator. A great addition to our firm, Adam will cover the full spectrum of disciplines that intertwine governance, compliance, security, and privacy."

Adam said, "I am excited about joining Redgrave and contributing to the successes of the firm's clients in meeting challenges where law and technology intersect and where Redgrave has always focused. My hybrid background in technology and law is perfectly suited to this focus and these challenges."

In electronic discovery, Adam's notable public accomplishments include his appointment by former U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin to serve as a neutral eDiscovery expert in Floyd, et al. v. City of New York, et al. (the NYPD "stop and frisk" case) and his role in leading forensic technology teams in Major League Baseball's investigation of performance-enhancing drug use. Adam is co-author of the legal treatise "Electronic Discovery: Law and Practice," which has been cited as authority in landmark federal court opinions that include Zubulake v. UBS Warburg and Lorraine v. Markel. He has authored or co-authored three other books and numerous articles on cybersecurity, data privacy, electronic discovery and information governance. As an adjunct faculty member at Fordham and Cardozo Law Schools, he teaches classes in these areas.

Adam has served in leadership roles at leading consulting firms, providing advisory services, technology and technical services in digital forensics, eDiscovery, information governance, data privacy and cybersecurity. Prior to consulting, he was a partner at an Am Law 100 firm, where he represented global businesses in complex litigation involving intellectual property disputes and other technology issues.

Adam received his J.D. from Duke University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University.

